Alex Ovechkin becomes 16th NHL player of all time to score 1,500 points

Alex Ovechkin just made more history.

On Dylan Strome’s third-period goal against the Stars, The Great Eight registered his 1,500th career point. Ovechkin was given the secondary assist on a Dylan Strome power-play goal — his second tally of the night.

Ovechkin is the 16th player in NHL history to hit the mark and is only the second active player to be in this rare air, joining longtime rival Sidney Crosby, who has 1,529 points.

After a failed rush down the ice by the Stars, Ovechkin helped start the three-on-two break. Anthony Mantha sent a back pass to Strome who fired a shot past Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood. The goal was Strome’s 100th career goal.

The Capitals aired a tribute video in-house after the tally.

Reaching heights yet to be seen by this franchise for what feels like the infinite time#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/elRMhNj8XW — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 8, 2023

He received a huge ovation from the Capital One Arena crowd, as captured by Monumental Sports Network’s Tarik El-Bashir.

Standing ovation for Alex Ovechkin as the #Caps’ captain is recognized for recording his 1,500th point. He’s the 16th player to reach the plateau and eighth to do it with one team. pic.twitter.com/wmdjqpmgco — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 8, 2023

Ovechkin joins some of the greatest players of all time with the achievement.

Most points all time

Rank Player Points 1 Wayne Gretzky 2857 2 Jaromir Jagr 1921 3 Mark Messier 1887 4 Gordie Howe 1850 5 Ron Francis 1798 6 Marcel Dionne 1771 7 Steve Yzerman 1755 8 Mario Lemieux 1723 9 Joe Sakic 1641 10 Phil Esposito 1590 11 Ray Bourque 1579 12 Joe Thornton 1539 13 Mark Recchi 1533 14 Paul Coffey 1531 15 Sidney Crosby 1529 16 Alex Ovechkin 1500 17 Stan Mikita 1467 18 Teemu Selänne 1457 19 Bryan Trottier 1425 20 Adam Oates 1420

Ovechkin currently has a staggering 827 goals and 673 assists for 1,500 points in 1,370 games played. According to Capitals PR, he is the 12th-fastest player to reach the 1,500-point mark. Ovechkin’s 1,500 career points are the eighth-most points by a player with one franchise in NHL history.

Ovechkin has the most goals ever by a player at the time of their 1,500th career point.