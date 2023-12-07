Alex Ovechkin becomes 16th NHL player of all time to score 1,500 points

By Ian Oland
Alex Ovechkin just made more history.
On Dylan Strome’s third-period goal against the Stars, The Great Eight registered his 1,500th career point. Ovechkin was given the secondary assist on a Dylan Strome power-play goal — his second tally of the night.
Ovechkin is the 16th player in NHL history to hit the mark and is only the second active player to be in this rare air, joining longtime rival Sidney Crosby, who has 1,529 points.
After a failed rush down the ice by the Stars, Ovechkin helped start the three-on-two break. Anthony Mantha sent a back pass to Strome who fired a shot past Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood. The goal was Strome’s 100th career goal.
The Capitals aired a tribute video in-house after the tally.
Reaching heights yet to be seen by this franchise for what feels like the infinite time#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/elRMhNj8XW
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 8, 2023
He received a huge ovation from the Capital One Arena crowd, as captured by Monumental Sports Network’s Tarik El-Bashir.
Standing ovation for Alex Ovechkin as the #Caps’ captain is recognized for recording his 1,500th point. He’s the 16th player to reach the plateau and eighth to do it with one team. pic.twitter.com/wmdjqpmgco
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) December 8, 2023
Ovechkin joins some of the greatest players of all time with the achievement.
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|1
|Wayne Gretzky
|2857
|2
|Jaromir Jagr
|1921
|3
|Mark Messier
|1887
|4
|Gordie Howe
|1850
|5
|Ron Francis
|1798
|6
|Marcel Dionne
|1771
|7
|Steve Yzerman
|1755
|8
|Mario Lemieux
|1723
|9
|Joe Sakic
|1641
|10
|Phil Esposito
|1590
|11
|Ray Bourque
|1579
|12
|Joe Thornton
|1539
|13
|Mark Recchi
|1533
|14
|Paul Coffey
|1531
|15
|Sidney Crosby
|1529
|16
|Alex Ovechkin
|1500
|17
|Stan Mikita
|1467
|18
|Teemu Selänne
|1457
|19
|Bryan Trottier
|1425
|20
|Adam Oates
|1420
Ovechkin currently has a staggering 827 goals and 673 assists for 1,500 points in 1,370 games played. According to Capitals PR, he is the 12th-fastest player to reach the 1,500-point mark. Ovechkin’s 1,500 career points are the eighth-most points by a player with one franchise in NHL history.
Ovechkin has the most goals ever by a player at the time of their 1,500th career point.
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On