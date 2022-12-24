Alex Ovechkin on how he would celebrate passing Gordie Howe: ‘Going to the bar right now. Hot dog. Nachos. Why not?’

Alex Ovechkin, 37, is in the best shape of his life as he chases what was once considered an unbreakable record.

Late Friday night, after passing Gordie Howe for second on the all-time goals list, Ovechkin was ready to have a cheat meal that was so carb-y it’d get a nod of approval from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“Going to the bar right now,” Ovechkin said to media. “Hot dog. Nachos. Why not?”

Previously, Ovechkin celebrated his 800-goals milestone with a beer bath, getting drenched in his favorite non-liquor drink, Bud Light.

The rest of Ovechkin’s conversation with the media after scoring his 801st and 802nd goals follows below.

Transcript

The questions have been edited for clarity and brevity.

What does it feel like to finally pass Gordie Howe and do it at home?

Alex Ovechkin: “I had very good chances before, but didn’t go in. Obviously family here. Friends. Fans. It’s a pretty big moment.”

Your boys taking photos on your lap. Holding those pucks. How emotional was that moment?

Alex Ovechkin: “Very emotional. My parents watching from home. My wife here. Kids here. Friends. Doing it at home it’s so special. Thank them for their full support. It’s pretty big. It’s a history moment. It’s nice to be in this category of players and it’s pretty cool.”

On the empty netter, you didn’t want to score it. Kuzy didn’t want to score it and he gave it back to you.

Alex Ovechkin: “Yeah. It’s kind of a situation if you have it, you take it. I give it to Kuzy and he’s like I don’t want to take it. After that, it’s special. It sucks Carly get hurt. In whole third period, I think boys was thinking about him and how he’s doing. Hope he’s all right. I don’t know what’s happening right now but all our minds are with him.”

What was it like sharing this moment with Gordie Howe’s two sons throughout this chase?

Alex Ovechkin: “You never thought like it was going to happen when you come to the league – you going to beat any Gordie Howe record or Wayne Gretzky record or any record. You felt like okay maybe you going to play NHL, you’re going to be good and try your best but the whole situation that is happening right now, it’s a miracle, you know? It’s pretty special.”

Does it feel like a weight has been lifted now that you got to 802?

Alex Ovechkin: “Like I said, I have chances and last game, when we play against Ottawa, if there was no chances — there were chances — like it would be suck. Darcy play well make good saves. I was like, sooner or later it’s going to come.”

Did you expect the whole Winnipeg team to come shake your hand?

Alex Ovechkin: “No, it shows respect, obviously. A game is a game but as soon as the whistle blows, you know it’s all about hockey. We respect each other. I know a couple players out there, Dilly. Great guy. I think it’s just to show respect. History for them as well.”

The last thing Mark Howe said was to go get Gretzky’s record.

Alex Ovechkin: “Step-by-step guys. Still a long way. Still right now it’s time to spend time with the family. Enjoy this moment and we’re going to have three days. Just chill. Relaxing. Get ready for Rangers.”

A few days off, how will you celebrate?

Alex Ovechkin: “Going to the bar right now. Hot dog. Nachos. Why not?”

What do you say to the fans?

Alex Ovechkin: “Thank you for support. It’s history moment. Who knows who’s going to score 800 goals next time? I hope someone. I’m lucky enough to be able to stay healthy, be able to score so many goals. I want to say thanks to all my teammates who I play, coaches for the trust, for the opportunity to be out there in different situations. Without them, I would never reach those milestones and those numbers.”

Is it weird for fans to chant your name to get on the ice with the goalie pulled?

Alex Ovechkin: “You should ask Lavy about it. He knows the answer.”

