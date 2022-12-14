Capitals give Alex Ovechkin beer bath in locker room after he scores 800th career goal

Alex Ovechkin, in thrilling fashion, scored a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks to become the third player in NHL history to reach 800 goals.

After the game, the Washington Capitals had a fitting celebration awaiting their captain.

Capitals players mobbed Ovechkin with a beer bath.

Both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson participated, too. Backstrom, rocking a light blue sweater, stood on top of the locker room seats to get the perfect angle to drench Ovi. HIS FACE. IS. TOO MUCH.

Usually, Ovi celebrates teammates’ goals bigger than his own. But this time, it was Backstrom who went full maniac in the celebration.

Seconds later, a 15-player goal hug formed and the players hopped in unison. Evgeny Kuznetsov poured beer out on his teammates lagging on the perimeter.

The group yelled HEY! HEY! HEY! HEY! HEY! HEY!

As the celebration ended, Ovechkin wiped beer from his eyes and smiled. He hugged Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson.

The significance of the moment appeared to finally hit him.

“We gave him a little shower with his favorite: Bud Light,” Kuznetsov said. “Like I said, this moment, you can’t buy those moments. That is the memories.”

