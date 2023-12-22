Home / News / Alex Ovechkin’s OTGWG against the Blue Jackets was his 900th career goal (regular season & playoffs)

Alex Ovechkin’s OTGWG against the Blue Jackets was his 900th career goal (regular season & playoffs)

By Ian Oland

December 22, 2023 6:22 pm

Seemingly every time Alex Ovechkin touches the ice now he creates history. And on Thursday night, Ovechkin scored a goal that was momentous in multiple ways. Firstly, the overtime game-winner against the Columbus Blue Jackets broke a personal worst 14-game goalless streak.

The goal was also the 828th of Ovechkin’s career, placing him just 66 goals shy of Wayne Gretzky for the NHL’s all-time goals crown. But if you count the Russian sniper’s prolificness in the playoffs as well, the tally was, incredibly, Ovechkin’s 900th of his career.

Ovechkin has scored 72 playoff goals in his career, tying him for 15th all-time with former Capital Esa Tikkanen and Patrick Marleau.

According to NHL PR, only Ovechkin and Gretzky have hit the 900-goal (regular season & playoffs) plateau. Gretzky sits 116 ahead of Ovechkin in that chase.

Here’s the full top 10 list as of Friday, December 22, 2023.

Most goals (reg. season + playoffs)

Player Goals Games Played Shots
Wayne Gretzky 1,016 1,695 5,787
Alex Ovechkin 900 1,524 7,108
Gordie Howe 869 1,924 4,104
Brett Hull 844 1,471 5,679
Jaromir Jagr 844 1,941 6,319
Mark Messier 803 1,992 4,892
Phil Esposito 778 1,412 5,701
Mario Lemieux 766 1,022 4,035
Steve Yzerman 762 1,710 5,186
Marcel Dionne 752 1,397 5,550

The goal also marked Ovechkin’s 125th game-winning goal. He sits second all-time in that category and trails Jaromir Jagr by only 10 with this season and potentially two others in his career remaining.

Most GWGs (NHL History)

Player Game-Winning Goals
Jaromir Jagr 135
Alex Ovechkin 125
Gordie Howe 121
Phil Esposito 118
Brett Hull 110
Teemu Selanne 110
Brendan Shanahan 109
Patrick Marleau 109
Jarome Iginla 101
Bobby Hull 98

Finally, the goal marked Ovechkin’s 26th career overtime goal – the most of all time. The next closest player, Sidney Crosby, has 20.

