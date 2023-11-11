Live blog: Capitals face Islanders with Hunter Shepard in net

The Washington Capitals will play the New York Islanders tonight to complete their weekend back-to-back. Friday went well as the Caps got two points after defeating the New Jersey Devils 4-2.

Hunter Shepard will get the start tonight with Darcy Kuemper injured. Rasmus Sandin will suit up after Spencer Carbery said he was a game-time decision due to face soreness. Martin Fehervary was placed on injured reserve before the game and Dylan McIlrath was recalled in his absence.

Puck drop is at 7:30 pm. Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.

Lines

Tunnel weirdness

The subtitles for these are always 100 percent correct#ALLCAPS | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/n6cOfn7VyC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2023

1st Period

Puck is dropped.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Off the draw, Alex Ovechkin’s scores his first 5v5 goal of the year. 69 away from Gretzky! The goal came 9:18 into the period.

🚨 1-1 tie. Hunter Shepard shoots the puck into Nick Jensen’s skates, causing a turnover. Alexander Romanov scores on the empty-net to tie it up. The goal came 19:17 into the period.

The Islanders outshot the Capitals 15-8 in the first period and out-attempted them at 5v5, 29-20.

