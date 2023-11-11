Live blog: Capitals face Islanders with Hunter Shepard in net

The Washington Capitals will play the New York Islanders tonight to complete their weekend back-to-back. Friday went well as the Caps got two points after defeating the New Jersey Devils 4-2.
Hunter Shepard will get the start tonight with Darcy Kuemper injured. Rasmus Sandin will suit up after Spencer Carbery said he was a game-time decision due to face soreness. Martin Fehervary was placed on injured reserve before the game and Dylan McIlrath was recalled in his absence.
Puck drop is at 7:30 pm. Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.
Must read RMNB content
Lines
Lineys!#CapsIsles | @JackDaniels_US pic.twitter.com/V04Xuu189V
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2023
Tunnel weirdness
The subtitles for these are always 100 percent correct#ALLCAPS | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/n6cOfn7VyC
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2023
1st Period
Puck is dropped.
🚨 1-0 Capitals. Off the draw, Alex Ovechkin’s scores his first 5v5 goal of the year. 69 away from Gretzky! The goal came 9:18 into the period.
Alex Ovechkin scores against Semyon Varlamov for 825th goal of career, now trails Wayne Gretzky by 69
🚨 1-1 tie. Hunter Shepard shoots the puck into Nick Jensen’s skates, causing a turnover. Alexander Romanov scores on the empty-net to tie it up. The goal came 19:17 into the period.
The Islanders outshot the Capitals 15-8 in the first period and out-attempted them at 5v5, 29-20.
Comment on the game below along with us!
RMNB is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On