Hardworking road effort bears hockey standings points fruit: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got back onto the road for the first time in what feels like forever and promptly took down the New Jersey Devils with a grind-it-out, hardworking 4-2 effort. The Devils made a game of things in the third period as Charlie Lindgren and the team’s defense bent but ultimately did not break.
Outside of a few spells, including that rough two or so minutes in the final frame, the Capitals put together a really encouraging, well played road game.
The Capitals have posted a 5-1-1 record over their last seven games. Washington has allowed just 17 goals against during the seven-game stretch, which is tied for the sixth fewest in the NHL since Oct. 25.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 11, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
