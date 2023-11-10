Caps fend off comeback to beat Devils 4-2

The Washington Capitals cruised off a strong start on Friday night and held on to defeat the New Jersey Devils on enemy ice.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored first, a one-time blast after Sandin’s pass. By the way, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is with the team again. He had the assist on the second goal too, a snap from Beck Malenstyn. The top line got involved in the second period, with Tom Wilson serving Evgeny Kuznetsov for a clean rush goal.

Then the Devils got going. Timo Meier cracked the shutout after a lucky bounce off Rasmus Sandin with 13 minutes left in regulation, and Dawson Mercer caught a brilliant pass on the goal line to make it a one-goal game. Kuznetsov sank a long-distance empty-netter as soon as the Devils went six-on-five.

Caps win!

The Athletic’s power rankings today had Washington in 29th place. They just defeated the 9th place team and now sit one point out of the playoffs. In points percentage, Washington’s record is better than New Jersey’s. I’m not saying this was a statement game – it was pretty muddled in the third – I’m just saying I’m listening closely.

Nicolas Aube-Kubel suited up for the first time this season, and he was marvelous with a goal and an assist. His linemate Beck Malenstyn played the best period of his career in the first with a goal and a drawn penalty. And between them: the returned-from-injury Nic Dowd , who played almost 15 minutes.

, He made it through five shots, but the last two were goals, so Lindy Ruff gave him an early hook. Don’t worry– he’ll end up a .908, I’m sure. In the second period, TJ Oshie was feeling it. In neutral, he rested the puck on his blade, flipped it up to get around a Devil, then plopped it on top of his blade again. Confidence and the power of positive thought. If he keeps his chin up, he’ll have a goal before, I dunno, Epiphany on January 6.

Tom Wilson drew his 10th penalty of the season, putting him behind only Brady Tkachuk and Josh Anderson (12) for most in the league. (Tom also commits a lot of penalties, like his roughing at the end of the game.)

A lot went right in this game, but when things went wrong it seemed like Nick Jensen was usually on the ice. I refuse to believe he’s gone over a cliff, so is he just struggling in a new system?

That was a good game. I don’t suppose it’ll look great on the spreadsheets, and the third period was haggard, but I liked most of what Washington gave us.

The team will spend the next 24 hours in the tristate. They’ll play in Brooklyn tomorrow night against the Isles. Maybe Ovi will score then.

Headline photo: Adam Marcus