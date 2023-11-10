Caps fend off comeback to beat Devils 4-2

The Washington Capitals cruised off a strong start on Friday night and held on to defeat the New Jersey Devils on enemy ice.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored first, a one-time blast after Sandin’s pass. By the way, Nicolas Aube-Kubel is with the team again. He had the assist on the second goal too, a snap from Beck Malenstyn. The top line got involved in the second period, with Tom Wilson serving Evgeny Kuznetsov for a clean rush goal.
Then the Devils got going. Timo Meier cracked the shutout after a lucky bounce off Rasmus Sandin with 13 minutes left in regulation, and Dawson Mercer caught a brilliant pass on the goal line to make it a one-goal game. Kuznetsov sank a long-distance empty-netter as soon as the Devils went six-on-five.
Caps win!
That was a good game. I don’t suppose it’ll look great on the spreadsheets, and the third period was haggard, but I liked most of what Washington gave us.
The team will spend the next 24 hours in the tristate. They’ll play in Brooklyn tomorrow night against the Isles. Maybe Ovi will score then.
