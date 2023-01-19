Ryan Reaves and Tom Wilson briefly renewed acquaintances, got feisty with each other in Capitals-Wild game

Ryan Reaves once said he was the solution to teams’ Tom Wilson Problem, but he hasn’t done much solving lately.

Reaves, who was acquired by the New York Rangers after the Horrifying Act of Violence game with the Capitals, never ended up fighting Wilson before being dealt out of The Big Apple to the Minnesota Wild in November.

Reaves dressed for the Capitals-Wild game on Tuesday and caused chaos for the Capitals. He set screens in front of the net, tallying an assist and being on the ice for two consecutive Wild goals in the second period. The Wild’s third goal, a point shot by Jared Spurgeon, ended up being the game-winner.

“Good goalies in this league,” Reaves said. “If they see it, they’re going to stop it. Our line made a point of [screening] today and it worked out.”

Reaves also said hi to his old friend during the third period.

With 6:38 remaining and the Wild nursing a one-goal lead, Reaves made contact with Wilson during a stoppage in play. The two were animated and could been seen jawing with each other between two officals. They eventually separated themselves and the puck was dropped.

“They’re both big physical players,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said on the Sports Junkies. “Tom was trying to make noise and Reaves was trying to make noise for his team but they never seemed to get together in that way.”

The two players have fought twice in their career – both times when Reaves was a member of the St. Louis Blues.

The biggest beatdown between the two might have come verbally from Wilson when he trash-talked Reaves to Joe Thorton in 2019.

“At least I got a ring though,” Wilson said referencing the Capitals’ Stanley Cup win over the Golden Knights in 2018. “He went to the press box and we won. I’ll take that.”