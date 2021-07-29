Home / News / The New York Rangers traded for Ryan Reaves, ‘the solution to your Tom Wilson problem’

By Ian Oland

July 29, 2021 11:45 pm

Rangers acquisition Barclay Goodrow predicted that Opening Night between Washington and New York was going to be “interesting.” Now I totally believe him.

Thursday night, the Rangers acquired enforcer Ryan Reaves from the Vegas Golden Knights for a third-round pick.

Minutes after the trade was announced, Tom Wilson began trending again on Twitter.

Here is a sampling of some of the good observations about the trade.

Someone also defaced the New York Rangers’ Wikipedia page to show Tom Wilson as the owner of the team.

Reaves’ has had a long, decorated history with Wilson, from cheapshots and fights to trash talk and classless gestures.

The Rangers have completely remade their team since Tom Wilson’s “horrifying acts of violence” on May 3, per a New York Rangers press release. Wilson’s antics led to a line-brawl after he punched Pavel Buchnevich, who was face down laying on the ice, and rag-dolled Artemi Panarin.

Tom avoided suspension from the NHL and the Rangers got really, really mad

The two teams’ opened their rematch two days later with another line brawl. The clubs combined for 100 penalty minutes in the first period.

Since then the Rangers have fired president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton, and head coach David Quinn and his three assistants.

The Capitals and Rangers open the season against each other on Wednesday, October 13. There most certainly will be fireworks and it will definitely be stupid. Can’t wait.

