Home / News / The Capitals’ 2021-22 regular season schedule is out now

The Capitals’ 2021-22 regular season schedule is out now

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

July 22, 2021 6:42 pm

NHL schedules are officially out!

The Washington Capitals will open the 2021-22 season at home against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, October 13.

This year’s schedules have a built-in three-week break for All-Star Weekend and the Olympics which lasts from February 7 to February 22. There is a second schedule that is remaining private in case players do not go to Beijing.

The Capitals’ first home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is Sunday, November 14. The Capitals will play the Seattle Kraken for the first time on the road on Sunday, November 21.

Due to the late end of the 2020-21 season, puck drop for next year will be about two weeks later than normal.

The schedules were announced on SportsCenter.

From the Capitals:

ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Hockey League today announced the 2021-22 regular-season schedule for its 32 member clubs. Washington will open the season with a three-game homestand, beginning with a home opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 13 at Capital One Arena. Start times for all 82 games and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Washington has four homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being a four-game stretch at Capital One Arena from Dec. 2-10. The Capitals have four stretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long five-game road trip from April 14-22. In addition, the Capitals will have 13 sets of back-to-back games.

Eighteen of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which includes three games on Friday, seven on Saturday and eight on Sunday. The schedule features holiday home games on Veterans Day (Nov. 11 at Detroit), the day before (Nov. 24 vs. Montreal) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26 vs. Florida) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31 at Detroit). The Capitals will visit the newly founded Seattle Kraken on Nov. 21 and will host the Kraken on March 5.

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will take place T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 4-5. The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Feb. 4, and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5.

And here’s Washington’s schedule:

Date Away Home
Wed Oct 13 N.Y. Rangers Washington
Sat Oct 16 Tampa Bay Washington
Tue Oct 19 Colorado Washington
Thu Oct 21 Washington New Jersey
Sat Oct 23 Calgary Washington
Mon Oct 25 Washington Ottawa
Wed Oct 27 Detroit Washington
Fri Oct 29 Arizona Washington
Mon Nov 01 Washington Tampa Bay
Thu Nov 04 Washington Florida
Sat Nov 06 Philadelphia Washington
Mon Nov 08 Buffalo Washington
Thu Nov 11 Washington Detroit
Fri Nov 12 Washington Columbus
Sun Nov 14 Pittsburgh Washington
Tue Nov 16 Washington Anaheim
Wed Nov 17 Washington Los Angeles
Sat Nov 20 Washington San Jose
Sun Nov 21 Washington Seattle
Wed Nov 24 Montreal Washington
Fri Nov 26 Florida Washington
Sun Nov 28 Washington Carolina
Tue Nov 30 Washington Florida
Thu Dec 02 Chicago Washington
Sat Dec 04 Columbus Washington
Mon Dec 06 Anaheim Washington
Fri Dec 10 Pittsburgh Washington
Sat Dec 11 Washington Buffalo
Wed Dec 15 Washington Chicago
Fri Dec 17 Washington Winnipeg
Sun Dec 19 Los Angeles Washington
Tue Dec 21 Washington Philadelphia
Thu Dec 23 Washington N.Y. Islanders
Mon Dec 27 Ottawa Washington
Wed Dec 29 Nashville Washington
Fri Dec 31 Washington Detroit
Sun Jan 02 New Jersey Washington
Tue Jan 04 Washington Montreal
Fri Jan 07 Washington St. Louis
Sat Jan 08 Washington Minnesota
Mon Jan 10 Boston Washington
Sat Jan 15 Washington N.Y. Islanders
Sun Jan 16 Vancouver Washington
Tue Jan 18 Winnipeg Washington
Thu Jan 20 Washington Boston
Sat Jan 22 Ottawa Washington
Mon Jan 24 Vegas Washington
Wed Jan 26 San Jose Washington
Fri Jan 28 Washington Dallas
Tue Feb 01 Washington Pittsburgh
Wed Feb 02 Edmonton Washington
Thu Feb 24 Washington N.Y. Rangers
Sat Feb 26 Washington Philadelphia
Mon Feb 28 Toronto Washington
Thu Mar 03 Carolina Washington
Sat Mar 05 Seattle Washington
Tue Mar 08 Washington Calgary
Wed Mar 09 Washington Edmonton
Fri Mar 11 Washington Vancouver
Tue Mar 15 N.Y. Islanders Washington
Thu Mar 17 Washington Columbus
Fri Mar 18 Washington Carolina
Sun Mar 20 Dallas Washington
Tue Mar 22 St. Louis Washington
Fri Mar 25 Washington Buffalo
Sat Mar 26 New Jersey Washington
Mon Mar 28 Carolina Washington
Sat Apr 02 Washington Nashville
Sun Apr 03 Minnesota Washington
Wed Apr 06 Tampa Bay Washington
Sat Apr 09 Washington Pittsburgh
Sun Apr 10 Boston Washington
Tue Apr 12 Philadelphia Washington
Thu Apr 14 Washington Toronto
Sat Apr 16 Washington Montreal
Mon Apr 18 Washington Colorado
Wed Apr 20 Washington Vegas
Fri Apr 22 Washington Arizona
Sun Apr 24 Toronto Washington
Tue Apr 26 N.Y. Islanders Washington
Thu Apr 28 Columbus Washington
Fri Apr 29 Washington N.Y. Rangers