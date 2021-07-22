The Capitals’ 2021-22 regular season schedule is out now

NHL schedules are officially out!
The Washington Capitals will open the 2021-22 season at home against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, October 13.
This year’s schedules have a built-in three-week break for All-Star Weekend and the Olympics which lasts from February 7 to February 22. There is a second schedule that is remaining private in case players do not go to Beijing.
The #NHL‘s 2021-22 regular season schedule that will be released on Thursday includes the 3-week Olympic (and All-Star) break.
There is a second (non-public) schedule that the league has made in case NHL players don’t go to Beijing.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 20, 2021
The Capitals’ first home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is Sunday, November 14. The Capitals will play the Seattle Kraken for the first time on the road on Sunday, November 21.
Due to the late end of the 2020-21 season, puck drop for next year will be about two weeks later than normal.
The schedules were announced on SportsCenter.
From the Capitals:
ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Hockey League today announced the 2021-22 regular-season schedule for its 32 member clubs. Washington will open the season with a three-game homestand, beginning with a home opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 13 at Capital One Arena. Start times for all 82 games and broadcast information will be released at a later date.
Washington has four homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being a four-game stretch at Capital One Arena from Dec. 2-10. The Capitals have four stretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long five-game road trip from April 14-22. In addition, the Capitals will have 13 sets of back-to-back games.
Eighteen of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which includes three games on Friday, seven on Saturday and eight on Sunday. The schedule features holiday home games on Veterans Day (Nov. 11 at Detroit), the day before (Nov. 24 vs. Montreal) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26 vs. Florida) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31 at Detroit). The Capitals will visit the newly founded Seattle Kraken on Nov. 21 and will host the Kraken on March 5.
The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will take place T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 4-5. The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Feb. 4, and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5.
And here’s Washington’s schedule:
|Date
|Away
|Home
|Wed Oct 13
|N.Y. Rangers
|Washington
|Sat Oct 16
|Tampa Bay
|Washington
|Tue Oct 19
|Colorado
|Washington
|Thu Oct 21
|Washington
|New Jersey
|Sat Oct 23
|Calgary
|Washington
|Mon Oct 25
|Washington
|Ottawa
|Wed Oct 27
|Detroit
|Washington
|Fri Oct 29
|Arizona
|Washington
|Mon Nov 01
|Washington
|Tampa Bay
|Thu Nov 04
|Washington
|Florida
|Sat Nov 06
|Philadelphia
|Washington
|Mon Nov 08
|Buffalo
|Washington
|Thu Nov 11
|Washington
|Detroit
|Fri Nov 12
|Washington
|Columbus
|Sun Nov 14
|Pittsburgh
|Washington
|Tue Nov 16
|Washington
|Anaheim
|Wed Nov 17
|Washington
|Los Angeles
|Sat Nov 20
|Washington
|San Jose
|Sun Nov 21
|Washington
|Seattle
|Wed Nov 24
|Montreal
|Washington
|Fri Nov 26
|Florida
|Washington
|Sun Nov 28
|Washington
|Carolina
|Tue Nov 30
|Washington
|Florida
|Thu Dec 02
|Chicago
|Washington
|Sat Dec 04
|Columbus
|Washington
|Mon Dec 06
|Anaheim
|Washington
|Fri Dec 10
|Pittsburgh
|Washington
|Sat Dec 11
|Washington
|Buffalo
|Wed Dec 15
|Washington
|Chicago
|Fri Dec 17
|Washington
|Winnipeg
|Sun Dec 19
|Los Angeles
|Washington
|Tue Dec 21
|Washington
|Philadelphia
|Thu Dec 23
|Washington
|N.Y. Islanders
|Mon Dec 27
|Ottawa
|Washington
|Wed Dec 29
|Nashville
|Washington
|Fri Dec 31
|Washington
|Detroit
|Sun Jan 02
|New Jersey
|Washington
|Tue Jan 04
|Washington
|Montreal
|Fri Jan 07
|Washington
|St. Louis
|Sat Jan 08
|Washington
|Minnesota
|Mon Jan 10
|Boston
|Washington
|Sat Jan 15
|Washington
|N.Y. Islanders
|Sun Jan 16
|Vancouver
|Washington
|Tue Jan 18
|Winnipeg
|Washington
|Thu Jan 20
|Washington
|Boston
|Sat Jan 22
|Ottawa
|Washington
|Mon Jan 24
|Vegas
|Washington
|Wed Jan 26
|San Jose
|Washington
|Fri Jan 28
|Washington
|Dallas
|Tue Feb 01
|Washington
|Pittsburgh
|Wed Feb 02
|Edmonton
|Washington
|Thu Feb 24
|Washington
|N.Y. Rangers
|Sat Feb 26
|Washington
|Philadelphia
|Mon Feb 28
|Toronto
|Washington
|Thu Mar 03
|Carolina
|Washington
|Sat Mar 05
|Seattle
|Washington
|Tue Mar 08
|Washington
|Calgary
|Wed Mar 09
|Washington
|Edmonton
|Fri Mar 11
|Washington
|Vancouver
|Tue Mar 15
|N.Y. Islanders
|Washington
|Thu Mar 17
|Washington
|Columbus
|Fri Mar 18
|Washington
|Carolina
|Sun Mar 20
|Dallas
|Washington
|Tue Mar 22
|St. Louis
|Washington
|Fri Mar 25
|Washington
|Buffalo
|Sat Mar 26
|New Jersey
|Washington
|Mon Mar 28
|Carolina
|Washington
|Sat Apr 02
|Washington
|Nashville
|Sun Apr 03
|Minnesota
|Washington
|Wed Apr 06
|Tampa Bay
|Washington
|Sat Apr 09
|Washington
|Pittsburgh
|Sun Apr 10
|Boston
|Washington
|Tue Apr 12
|Philadelphia
|Washington
|Thu Apr 14
|Washington
|Toronto
|Sat Apr 16
|Washington
|Montreal
|Mon Apr 18
|Washington
|Colorado
|Wed Apr 20
|Washington
|Vegas
|Fri Apr 22
|Washington
|Arizona
|Sun Apr 24
|Toronto
|Washington
|Tue Apr 26
|N.Y. Islanders
|Washington
|Thu Apr 28
|Columbus
|Washington
|Fri Apr 29
|Washington
|N.Y. Rangers
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On