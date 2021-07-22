The Capitals’ 2021-22 regular season schedule is out now

NHL schedules are officially out!

The Washington Capitals will open the 2021-22 season at home against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, October 13.

This year’s schedules have a built-in three-week break for All-Star Weekend and the Olympics which lasts from February 7 to February 22. There is a second schedule that is remaining private in case players do not go to Beijing.

The #NHL‘s 2021-22 regular season schedule that will be released on Thursday includes the 3-week Olympic (and All-Star) break. There is a second (non-public) schedule that the league has made in case NHL players don’t go to Beijing. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 20, 2021

The Capitals’ first home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is Sunday, November 14. The Capitals will play the Seattle Kraken for the first time on the road on Sunday, November 21.

Due to the late end of the 2020-21 season, puck drop for next year will be about two weeks later than normal.

The schedules were announced on SportsCenter.

From the Capitals:

ARLINGTON, Va. – The National Hockey League today announced the 2021-22 regular-season schedule for its 32 member clubs. Washington will open the season with a three-game homestand, beginning with a home opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 13 at Capital One Arena. Start times for all 82 games and broadcast information will be released at a later date. Washington has four homestands of at least three games on the schedule, the longest being a four-game stretch at Capital One Arena from Dec. 2-10. The Capitals have four stretches of at least three consecutive road games, including a season-long five-game road trip from April 14-22. In addition, the Capitals will have 13 sets of back-to-back games. Eighteen of the Capitals’ 41 home games at Capital One Arena fall on weekends, which includes three games on Friday, seven on Saturday and eight on Sunday. The schedule features holiday home games on Veterans Day (Nov. 11 at Detroit), the day before (Nov. 24 vs. Montreal) and the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 26 vs. Florida) and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31 at Detroit). The Capitals will visit the newly founded Seattle Kraken on Nov. 21 and will host the Kraken on March 5. The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will take place T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 4-5. The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will include the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Feb. 4, and the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5.

And here’s Washington’s schedule: