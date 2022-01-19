Capitals release updated regular season schedule that accommodates COVID-19 postponed games

The NHL has officially reformulated its schedule after 98 NHL games were postponed during the fall and winter due to league-wide COVID-19 outbreaks. The updates will allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game seasons by the original closing date of Friday, April 29.
Six Capitals games were rescheduled, five of which will be played during what was supposed to be the NHL’s two-week break to accommodate player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing (Feb. 7-22).
Only two Capitals’ home games were affected (Columbus and Ottawa).
These are the six new rescheduled Capitals’ games via the Capitals PR.
– Columbus at Washington, originally scheduled for April 28, will now be played on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
– Washington at Montreal, originally scheduled for Jan. 4, will now be played on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
– Ottawa at Washington, originally scheduled for Dec. 27, will now be played on Feb. 13 at 12:30 p.m.
– Washington at Nashville, originally scheduled for April 2, will now be played on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.
– Washington at Philadelphia, originally scheduled for Dec. 21, will now be played on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
– Washington at New York Islanders, originally scheduled for Dec. 23, will now be played on April 28 at 7 p.m.
The Capitals’ updated schedule, in calendar form, is as followed.
According to an NHL press release, 95 games were rescheduled for the 16-day Olympic break. There are games on all 16 dates, highlighted by a 10-game slate on Thursday, Feb. 17.
“We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our Clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the Players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in the release.
Updates to local and national broadcasting schedules (ESPN, Turner Sports, Sportsnet and TVA Sports) will be announced at a later date.
The Capitals will email all season-ticket holders and communicate updates via WashingtonCaps.com and social media platforms. Tickets for the originally scheduled game will be honored for the rescheduled date. All guests must retain their original tickets in order to attend the new game date and time. Additional information will be communicated directly to ticket holders via e-mail.
