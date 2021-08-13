The Capitals 2021-22 schedule now has start times

The NHL released announced the start time for every game of the 2021-22 regular season, Friday night.

The season will start on Tuesday, October 12, featuring a doubleheader. The Tampa Bay Lightning will raise their banner before taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:30 PM. Later that night, the Seattle Kraken will take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10 PM.

The Capitals’ first game of the season will be played against the New York Rangers (expect fireworks) at 7:30 PM.

Here’s the rest of the Capitals’ schedule with the new starting times.

And for those of you who hate scrolling, here’s a humangous big jpg.