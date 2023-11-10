Martin Fehervary suffers lower-body injury against Devils, misses third period

The Washington Capitals got some unfortunate injury news for the third-straight game as defenseman Martin Fehervary departed action against the New Jersey Devils early with a lower-body ailment.

After missing a handful of shifts near the end of the second period, Fehervary was announced to be out for the rest of the game by Capitals PR at the second intermission. Fehervary had been skating on the team’s top pair with John Carlson.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps defenseman Martin Fehervary sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 11, 2023

Fehervary took his last shift of the game 11:21 into the second period and it lasted just over a minute (1:04) before he left for the team’s visiting locker room. Overall, the 24-year-old Slovak skated 10:40 of ice time in the matchup. He grabbed an assist on Beck Malenstyn’s goal, threw one hit, and blocked one shot.

There was no evident play, as of publishing, where it was clear that Fehervary got hurt. The Capitals finished the rest of regulation with just five defensemen for the second time in three games.

Trevor van Riemsdyk was dinged up just a few minutes into last Saturday’s win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. TvR was placed on injured reserve on Thursday and did not travel with the team to New Jersey.

Veteran blueliner Joel Edmundson is also still on long-term injured reserve although he has begun skating sans non-contact jersey and is eligible to return whenever the Capitals deem him ready to do so.

Other currently injured Capitals include Anthony Mantha (IR), Nicklas Backstrom (LTIR), and Max Pacioretty (LTIR).

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB