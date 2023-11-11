John Carlson now leads NHL in average ice time after playing nearly 30 minutes against Devils

John Carlson has always gobbled up minutes like Pac-Man eats yellow dots, but the rearguard is going to the next level this year.

After playing 29:39 against the New Jersey Devils on Friday, the Capitals defenseman leads the NHL in average ice time.

TOI Leaders

John Carlson (WSH), 26:12

Drew Doughty (LAK), 26:07

Seth Jones (CHI), 25:57

Travis Sanheim (PHI), 25:49

Miro Heiskanen (DAL), 25:17

Rasmus Andersson (CGY), 25:01

Roman Josi (NSH), 24:54

Morgan Rielly (TOR), 24:53

Noah Dobson (NYI), 24:44

Jakob Chychrun (OTT), 24:40

According to Capitals Radio’s Ben Raby, Carlson’s ice time against the Devils was the 11th-highest, single-game effort of his 939-game career and was the most he has played in a game since January 2, 2018, when he skated 30:51 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Carlson’s heavy ice time against the Devils came after Martin Fehervary suffered a lower-body injury in the second period and was unable to finish the game. Carlson had a plus-minus of minus-one and one shot on goal in the game.

Overall this season, Carlson has had mixed results. He’s tallied 7 points (1g, 6a) in his first 12 games. Process wise at five-on-five, Carlson’s posted a shot-attempt percentage of 53.2, a scoring chance for percentage of 53.3, and an expected goals for percentage of 51.9. But the Capitals have also been out-scored 14-6 with Carlson on the ice and the team has been cratered in high-danger chances (44.6 percent).

One other player on the Capitals is near the top of the league in terms of ice time. Evgeny Kuznetsov is second amongst all forwards, averaging 22:05 minutes per game per Monumental Sports Network’s Tarik El-Bashir. The only forward who has skated more is Edmonton’s Connor McDavid with 22:09.

Kuznetsov’s increase in ice time comes after he’s become a mainstay on special teams this season for the Capitals. On the power play, Kuznetsov is averaging 4:12 of ice time per game and has the third-most minutes (49:25) overall on the team. Kuznetsov’s bigger role is likely related to Nicklas Backstrom taking a leave of absence due to a hip injury.

Kuzy’s also averaging 2:02 TOI per game on the penalty kill and has the second-most minutes overall on the PK amongst Capitals forwards. Only Beck Malenstyn (40:06) has more than Kuznetsov’s 24:19.

Kuznetsov has seven points (3g, 4a) in 12 games early in the year.

So far in the Spencer Carbery Era, Carlson and Kuznetsov are the two players the young head coach is relying on most to carry the bulk of the team’s workload.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB