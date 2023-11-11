Alex Ovechkin scores against Semyon Varlamov for 825th goal of career, now trails Wayne Gretzky by 69

After going goalless for his last six games, Alex Ovechkin is back on the scoresheet.

Ovechkin scored via a set play off a faceoff for his third goal of the 2023-24 season and the 825th of his illustrious career.

Ovechkin beat former teammate and fellow Russian, Semyon Varlamov, with a beautiful wrist shot to the far side of the net.

O, how you just love to see it pic.twitter.com/cVJcpA4Pgr — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2023

“Great job by Tom [on the screen],” Ovechkin said to Monumental Sports Network’s Al Koken at intermission. “Obviously I have a pretty good time to see what’s happening and I just have to put the puck in.”

The goal marked Ovechkin’s first five-on-five goal of the season — he previously scored on a power play and an empty net — and came 9:18 into the first period to give the Caps a 1-0 lead.

Ovechkin now trails Wayne Gretzky by SIXTY-NINE in his bid for the NHL’s all-time goals record. This is a non-round number accomplishment that is very much worth celebrating.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 141st career game-opening goal – the most in NHL history.

Per @MonSportsNet, Alex Ovechkin has the most game-opening goals in NHL history 141, Alex Ovechkin

135, Jaromir Jagr

131, Brett Hull — Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 12, 2023

Ovechkin is now five points shy of 1,500 career points. He has 825 goals and 670 assists in 1,360 games played — good for 1,495 points.

Ovechkin’s tally marked the eighth time he’s scored on Varlamov in his career. Ovi’s first goal on Varly came on January 12, 2015.