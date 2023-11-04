Live blog: Capitals take on Blue Jackets at home

After being meekly shut out by the New York Islanders 3-0 in their last game, the Washington Capitals will look to get back to their winning ways against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Saturday night. It’ll be another important early test for the Caps. CBJ sits sixth in the Metropolitan Division, one standings point ahead of the Capitals in seventh.

The Caps remain one of the worst finishing teams in the NHL early in the season. “We desperately need to get more polished with our puck movement and passing,” Spencer Carbery said.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network and puck drop is a little after 7 pm. Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin have the call.

Lines

1st Period

Elvis Merzļikins makes an unbelievable stop on a one-time rebound chance by Evgeny Kuzntsov. Merzļikins slid over to the right post to make a stunning split save.

Capitals get the first power play.

Tom Wilson gets a penalty shot at 6:17 of the period but is denied by Merzļikins.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. After Rasmus Sandin turns the puck over, Tom Wilson picks it up and stickhandles to the middle of the ice, beating Merzļikins with a wrist shot. It’s Tom’s third of the season. Coming into the game, the Capitals had surrendered the first goal in eight of their nine matchups.

Wilson takes a tripping penalty immediately after scoring.

🚨 2-0 Capitals. Nick Jensen fakes a shot and finds Sonny Milano wide open near the left circle for a layup. The goal came 17:21 into the period.

TVR is out for the game

While the Caps lead on the scoreboard, the Blue Jackets dominated that period, outshooting the Capitals 13-8 and out-attempted 23-9 at five-on-five.

2nd Period

Puck dropped.

🚨 2-1 Capitals. Kirill Marchenko throws a shot on net that is deflected by Dmitri Voronkov skating through the crease. The goal came 1:38 into the period.

Zach Werenski turns the puck over and gives the Capitals a 2-on-0 break. Protas can’t beat Merzlikins though.

The Capitals dominated the second period, but could not get any goals to show from it. The Caps now lead in shots on goal 23-22 and lead in five-on-five shot attempts 37-33.

3rd Period

Puck dropped.

Alex Ovechkin unable to score on a partial breakaway in front of the net.

Evgeny Kuznetsov to the box for tripping with 9:24 to go.

Johnny Gaudreau has no shots in the game and is not getting power play time for the Blue Jackets.

Capitals hold on to win 2-1. The Blue Jackets outshot the Capitals 36 to 27 and out-attempted them 49-43 at five-on-five.

