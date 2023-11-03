TJ Oshie on wearing neck protection: ‘I made my own choice for my kids. I want to stick around for them.’

When TJ Oshie took the ice Thursday night against the New York Islanders, he became one of the first NHL players to don additional neck protection since the death of Adam Johnson. Oshie wore a protective turtleneck from his own Warroad brand in a bid to both protect his own safety and serve as a role model for younger players.

“For (the) youth, I hope it shows them that it’s really not a distraction from my game,” Oshie said to reporters in the locker room after the Capitals’ 3-0 loss. “I thought I played pretty decent. Honestly, it was really comfortable. Youth players, if they’re able, I hope they can get some sort of neck protection. I didn’t even notice it after one shift tonight.”

Oshie also hoped him wearing the neck protection would raise awareness to other players.

“NHL guys, I hope they know it’s super important that it’s going to be available,” Oshie said. “It’s available to them. I think the teams can help provide that.

“We’re grown men. If you don’t want to do it… for at least now, middle of season, I don’t think it’s necessary to mandate it. You can make your choices. I made my own choice for my kids. I want to stick around for them. I’m just trying to decrease the chance of injury.”

Headline photo: @emilymlongtin/IG