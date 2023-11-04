Max Pacioretty skates after Capitals morning skate as forward continues rehab post Achilles surgery

Washington Capitals winger Max Pacioretty was spotted getting in some work at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Saturday. The 34-year-old winger jumped on the ice after the rest of his teammates had finished up with their optional morning skate.

Pacioretty is still recovering from his second torn Achilles tendon and surgery in less than a year. The Capitals signed the veteran winger to a one-year deal this past summer.

Pacioretty’s first public on-ice work comes two days after Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported that the forward had started the skating part of his rehab process.

Last week, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery told reporters that Pacioretty was expected to get back on the ice soon. Carbery hinted after the team’s skate on Thursday that although Pacioretty may be getting his feet wet skating wise, he’s still likely a long ways away from jumping back into the lineup.

“Because those players have missed so much time, they’re going to need significant amounts of practice time to get back in the lineup,” Carbery said.

The rookie bench boss was prompted for another update on Saturday before Pacioretty had gotten on the ice.

“If I’m not mistaken, I believe he’s skated at least once, but a long road back,” Carbery said. “But, positive signs. He’s making progress, but a long road.”

The Capitals signed the six-time 30-goal scorer to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $2 million in achievable performance bonuses on the first day of free agency. He’ll receive $1 million if he plays 10 games, then another $500k for 15 games and another $500k for 20 games. He also received a no-movement clause from GM Brian MacLellan.

Pacioretty will carry a $2 million cap hit when he is ready to be activated onto the team’s roster. That process will likely require Nicklas Backstrom to head to LTIR during his leave of absence.

