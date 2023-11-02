Friedman: Capitals free-agent acquisition Max Pacioretty has started skating in rehab process

The Washington Capitals signed veteran winger Max Pacioretty to a performance-bonus laden deal in free agency this past summer, fully knowing that Patches would not be ready for the start of the 2023-24 campaign. The 34-year-old forward is still recovering from his second torn Achilles tendon in less than a year but there may be light at the end of the rehab process tunnel.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided an update on Pacioretty in his latest 32 Thoughts column.

The blurb in question comes from a section of the article where Friedman is sharing context on Nicklas Backstrom’s leave of absence and how that could provide salary cap space for the Capitals once Backstrom is placed on long-term injured reserve.

Friedman writes:

We will see how this evolves, but the team can definitely use the cap space. Max Pacioretty is doing some skating, and will eventually need to be activated. Same for Joel Edmundson.

Last week, Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery told reporters that Pacioretty was expected to get back on the ice soon. Carbery hinted after the team’s morning skate on Thursday that although Pacioretty and Joel Edmundson may be back getting their feet wet skating wise, they’re still likely a long ways away from jumping back into the lineup.

“Because those players have missed so much time, they’re going to need significant amounts of practice time to get back in the lineup,” Carbery said.

The Capitals signed the six-time 30-goal scorer to a one-year, $2 million deal that includes $2 million in achievable performance bonuses on the first day of free agency. He’ll receive $1 million if he plays 10 games, then another $500k for 15 games and another $500k for 20 games. He also received a no-movement clause from GM Brian MacLellan.

“I’m doing really well,” Pacioretty said of his injury in July. “I’m very comfortable with where I’m at right now. I don’t think I’ll be ready for the start of the season, but it shouldn’t be too long after when I’m expected to come back and play.”

Pacioretty first tore his Achilles in his right leg in August of 2022. Five months after he had surgery and rehabbed the injury, he tore it again five games into his comeback with the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2022-23 season. Pacioretty hasn’t played in a game since January 19.

While he has only gotten into 44 games since the start of the 2021-22 season, he has tallied 22 goals and collected 40 points during that time, nearly a point-per-game rate. The Capitals currently rank 30th in the NHL in goals scored (17).