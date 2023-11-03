Connor McMichael and Darcy Kuemper practice in Warroad neck protectors: ‘If guys are comfortable wearing it, why not?’

ARLINGTON, VA — Nearly a week after the death of former NHL player Adam Johnson, more and more Capitals players are trying out cut-resistant neck gear in a bid to protect themselves. TJ Oshie wore a protective turtleneck from his own Warroad brand Thursday night against the New York Islanders after Tom Wilson became the first on the team to practice in it that morning.

The group of players trying out the gear has grown and now includes Connor McMichael and Darcy Kuemper, who joined Oshie and Wilson by wearing Warroad’s protective base layer at practice on Friday. Though both expect to spend more time acclimating to the gear, their early reviews were positive.

“It felt really good and I didn’t even notice it at all,” McMichael said after practice. “So we’ll see about the future. I think I’m going to keep wearing it in practice and just go day by day.”

“Honestly, I didn’t even notice it out there, so why not?” Kuemper said.

Besides the safety benefits, Kuemper noted that the neck protection gave him extra peace of mind.

“I think (it’s) just one less thing to worry about,” he explained. “You can go out there and just clear your mind of it. When you see something tragic like that, obviously you’re going to reassess things that you’re doing and how to prevent that.

“I think it’s smart: if guys are comfortable wearing it, why not?”

All of the Capitals wearing neck protection have so far opted for Warroad’s base layer, rather than another brand or a stand-alone option. McMichael told reporters Friday that he had worn a neck guard back in the OHL with the London Knights but already preferred the new gear.

“I’m kind of used to it anyway, so it’s not that big of a deal,” he said, later adding, “This is honestly a lot more comfortable, I think.”

The Capitals’ locker room is particularly well-suited to adopt neck protection thanks to Oshie’s role as the founder and face of Warroad. Oshie became one of the loudest voices in the NHL advocating for neck protection this week, both for his own safety and as a role model for others.

“For (the) youth, I hope it shows them that it’s really not a distraction from my game,” Oshie said after Thursday’s game. “I thought I played pretty decent. Honestly, it was really comfortable. Youth players, if they’re able, I hope they can get some sort of neck protection. I didn’t even notice it after one shift tonight.”

Oshie has also served as a valuable resource to his teammates, answering questions and ordering several sets of the gear to share.

“I’ve talked to him — every question I’ve had about the neck guards has been through Osh,” McMichael said. “Obviously his company Warroad does a great job.”

He later added, “I think it’s just a good thing to learn about. We’re all grown men and I think everyone can make their own decision but I don’t think it hurts to try it out and see how it goes.”

Neither Kuemper nor McMichael seemed quite ready to add the protector to their game-day routine and want to spend more time practicing in it first. Even after one practice, though, Kuemper thinks the new level of protection will become a permanent fixture of his.

“I think I’ll probably try it out a few more times and then probably, eventually make the switch,” he said.

McMichael, too, intends to keep practicing in the new gear.

