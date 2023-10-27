Live blog: Capitals return home to take on Wild, their third game in four nights

The Washington Capitals are back at Capital One Arena to take on the Minnesota Wild. The game marks another crucial early test against a fast-skating, quick-strike team. Will the Capitals be able to handle it for three periods? We’ll see!

The Capitals’ transformed lines from their 6-4 win over the Devils will return against the Wild. Marcus Johansson is also back in the house at Capital One Arena after leaving the Capitals for a second time.

Tonight’s game is on Monumental Sports Network. Puck drop is a little after 7:00 pm. The Caps are honoring the Hershey Bears’ 2023 Calder Cup championship team in a pregame ceremony.

Lines

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper is getting the start in net against Marc-Andre Fleury.

🚨 1-0 Wild. The Capitals surrender the first goal for the sixth time in seven games. Marco Rossi scores on a semi-break after getting sprung by Marcus Foligno. The slap shot goal came 2:17 into the first period.

Evgeny Kuznetsov whistled for hooking in the defensive zone, giving Minnesota the game’s first power play.

Capitals’ first line shows some life in the offensive zone. Anthony Mantha, who was out for Tom Wilson after the penalty kill, ends that after taking a tripping penalty to give the Wild another power play.

🚨 1-1 tie. Tom Wilson scores a shorty courtesy of a beautiful tape-to-tape sauce pass from Connor McMichael. It’s Wilson’s eighth career shorthanded goal. The goal came 9:49 into the period.

John Carlson hits the post after a Wild player loses their stick during a five-on-five shift.

