Washington Capitals to honor Hershey Bears’ 2023 Calder Cup championship team with pre-game ceremony before Wild game

The Hershey Bears made history this spring when they defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds to win their twelfth Calder Cup in franchise history. After raising their championship banner back home to open the season, the Bears will now hit the road to celebrate with their NHL affiliate.

Friday, the Caps will host a pre-game ceremony in honor of the Bears’ victory ahead of their matchup against the Minnesota Wild.

According to the Capitals, captain Dylan McIlrath, Aaron Ness, and Mike Vecchione will all participate in a ceremonial puck drop. Other players who graduated to the Capitals this season will presumably be part of the festivities as well, including Connor McMichael, Aliaksei Protas, Beck Malenstyn, and Lucas Johansen.

The Capitals will give fans the opportunity to take photos with the Calder Cup during a a pre-game Block Party at District E beginning at 5 pm. Fans will be able to take a photo with the Calder Cup for an hour from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, with the 5:30-5:45 time frame exclusive to season-ticket members.

The Calder Cup will also make its way to the 100 level concourse during the first period.

The promotion comes after the Capitals’ long sellout streak at Capital One Arena ended after 14 years earlier in the month.

The full press release is below:

Headline photo: Katie Fri / Hershey Bears