Ryan Leonard scores milestone first career NCAA goal in Boston College’s 6-4 win over Michigan State

Ryan Leonard, the Washington Capitals’ first round pick (eighth overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored his first career NCAA goal in Boston College’s 6-4 victory over Michigan State on Thursday night.

Leonard lit the lamp 9:59 into the first period to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

Taking a beautiful centering pass from Gabe Perreault, a crashing-the-net Leonard chipped the puck past Spartans’ goaltender Trey Augustine pad. Intentional or not, Leonard jumped into the end boards like a young Ovechkin to celebrate his tally.

The talented winger had a multi-point night, adding a secondary assist on a Will Smith goal. Leonard finished the night with five shots on goal.

After Thursday night’s game, Leonard took a photo with his milestone goal puck.

✌️ more pucks to save. Congrats Lenny and Jacob 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rgjXStmRu5 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 27, 2023

Leonard skates on Boston College’s first line with Smith and Perreault and the trio is already having a bunch of success together. The 18-year-old Leonard is a point-per-game player as a freshman tallying five points (1g, 4a) in five games. He sits tied with three others, including Perreault, for second on the team in points, while Smith leads the team with eight (4g, 4a).

By the time he arrived in Chestnut Hill this fall, Leonard had already developed plenty of chemistry with his linemates. Leonard, Smith, and Perrault formed a formidable trio last season for the US National Team Development Program before all committing to Boston College together for the 2023-24 season.

The combined commitments have pushed Boston College to the number three ranking in the nation. Their victory over number seven Michigan State will only help. The two top-tiered teams will rematch Friday night.

IT WAS ONLY A MATTER OF TIME! pic.twitter.com/L6uhK5R1oO — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 26, 2023

Headline photo (milestone goal puck pic) via @BC_MHockey/X