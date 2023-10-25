Live blog: Capitals finish back-to-back against high-octane Devils team in New Jersey

The Washington Capitals are bringing their tired legs into Newark to face Metropolitan Division Power, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.

The Devils feature the league’s leading scorer in Jack Hughes (14). Meanwhile, the Capitals’ leader in points, John Carlson, has 10 fewer.

The Caps could have some momentum coming into the game. They showed some life, wildly out-shooting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, but got blown out on the scoreboard 4-1.

Tonight’s game is on TNT and starts at 7:30 pm. No Joe B and Locker for a second straight night. [shakes fist]

1st Period

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Anthony Mantha scores a no-look goal via a wrist shot, beating Akira Schmid as he’s looking the other way. The goal came at 6:37 of the period.

Hunter Shepard’s parents were clearly good luck.

Hunter Shepard's parents, Mark and Terri, are at Prudential Center for his NHL debut. Terri: "It's been amazing. It's been quite a journey for him and all of us. To be here is pretty special." Terri then interrupts the interview screaming after Mantha scores to make it 1-0. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 25, 2023

🚨 2-0 Capitals. Dylan Strome, as he falls to the ice, beats Schmid through the pads. Alex Ovechkin with the primary assist. Things are clicking!

Team-leading goal scorer Dylan Strome doing team-leading goal scorer things pic.twitter.com/gAqjKbWQ0W — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2023

🚨 3-0 Capitals. Sonny Milano makes it 3-0 beating Schmid top corner far side.

This Sonman snipe got us feeling some way pic.twitter.com/i5LAraePXV — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2023

For the first time this season, the Washington Capitals (Good Version) are here. The Caps out-shot the Devils 8-2. The Capitals are out-attempting the Devils at five-on-five 19 to 13. The expected goals (all strengths) has Washington leading 0.67 to 0.42 per Natural Stat Trick.

2nd Period

Vitek Vanecek has replaced Akira Schmid in net for the Devils.

🚨 3-1 Capitals. Tyler Toffoli scores in the slot after Capitals can’t clear the zone.

He just wont stop scoring goals. pic.twitter.com/oo4zKVJjkC — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 26, 2023

🚨 3-2 Capitals. Timo Meier with a layup in front of the net. Beautiful set up by Luke Hughes. That’s two goals in 48 seconds for the Devils.

WHAT TIME IS IT?! pic.twitter.com/wx9wFEw3O3 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 26, 2023

🚨 3-3 tie. Nico Hischier ties it up after a scramble in front of the net. That’s three goals in 2:11.

Cap bringing us all the way back. pic.twitter.com/ACLOqnrCNh — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 26, 2023

TIME OUT WASHINGTON.

🚨 4-3 Devils. Tyler Toffoli scores again.

Tyler the Creator (of goals…so many goals). pic.twitter.com/jaVQOw5UYW — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) October 26, 2023

Capitals can’t score on their latest power play, falling to 1-17 on the year. Nathan Bastian nearly scores on a breakaway as he comes out of the penalty box. He gets his own rebound and is stopped again by Shepard.

The Devils outshot the Capitals 14-7 in the second period, taking an overall SOG lead 16-15. The Devils now hold a shot-attempts advantage of 35-29 at five-on-five. New Jersey also leads in expected goals 1.94 to 1.39.

Jack Hughes had three assists in the second period.

3rd Period

🚨 4-4 tie. Strome scores on the power play after a give-and-go with Evgeny Kuznetsov 18 seconds into the period. That’s two for Strome on the night. He leads the Caps in goals with 4.

🚨 5-4 Capitals. Connor McMichael finishes on a two-on-one break with Anthony Mantha. He beats Vanecek on his backhand. That’s two goals in 1:52 for the Caps.

Luke Hughes leaves the game after an awkward hip check from Rasmus Sandin.

Sonny Milano scores, but the goal is struck down on review. Evgeny Kuznetsov was in the zone before the puck entered.

Luke Hughes is back.

