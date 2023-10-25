Hershey Bears to give away Calder Cup Champions trading card sets on November 1

The Hershey Bears have teamed up with Highmark Blue Shield to give away 2023 Calder Cup Champion trading card sets to the first 10,000 people in attendance for their game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on November 1.
The set consists of 21 different cards, ranging from the team’s championship photo to the game-winning goal scored by Mike Vecchione.
Individual players and coaches that are included in the set include Vecchione, Jake Massie, Lucas Johansen, Vincent Iorio, Beck Malenstyn, Connor McMichael, Aaron Ness, Joe Snively, Mike Sgarbossa, Riley Sutter, Logan Day, Ethen Frank, Hendrix Lapierre, Hunter Shepard, Aliaksei Protas, Dylan McIlrath, Todd Nelson, Nick Bootland, and Patrick Wellar. Most of the members of the team are shown hoisting the Calder Cup in their respective cards.
Fans interested in the collectible sets can find a link to purchase the tickets on the Hershey Bears’ website.
Photos courtesy of the Hershey Bears
