Alex Ovechkin’s 300th career power-play goal celebrated in new bobblehead

Alex Ovechkin’s first goal of the 2023-24 season was the 823rd goal of his career. It also marked the 300th power-play goal of his career, making him the first NHL player to ever hit that milestone.

FOCO is honoring Ovechkin’s accomplishment with a limited-edition bobblehead that first dropped at 5 pm.

The bobblehead is being promoted with “blackout” graphics where FOCO just shows the silhouette of the collectible, but the merch-makers were willing to give RMNB readers a first-look at the artwork.

According to our rep, the bobblehead will be limited to 208 units and stands at 8in tall. The base features Ovechkin’s name and the date of his accomplishment. The backing features a circular graphic reading 300 Power Play Goals.

Those who are interested may want to cop the bobble quickly. Days ago, FOCO released an Ovechkin bobblehead inspired by his SI cover after winning the 2018 Stnaley Cup and it sold out within hours.

