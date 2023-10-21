New Alex Ovechkin bobblehead released that recreates SI cover honoring Stanley Cup championship

Alex Ovechkin is part of a new drop from FOCO, harkening back to his biggest accomplishment as a player.

The legendary goal-scorer’s Sports Illustrated cover from 2018 has been recreated, featuring Ovechkin leaning on the Stanley Cup and rocking his Stanley Cup championship hat. The SI cover is reproduced behind him.

The Ovechkin bobblehead was released at 11 am and is limited to a series of only 100. This is the first Ovechkin Stanley Cup championship bobble released in years by FOCO. All the ones released before sold out.

Fans interested can purchase through this link here

The bobblehead features Ovechkin atop a thematic Capitals base with the team’s logo on the front and behind him. Ovi’s name is also displayed on a plate on the front of the base. Positioned to the right of the bobblehead is a scaled down exact recreation of the actual magazine cover. The bobblehead stands at 8 inches tall.

We’re told by FOCO that Ovechkin is the 14th SI bobble in their series and just the second NHL player to be featured joining retired Rangers’ star Mike Richter. You can view all the bobbleheads in the series here.

