Joseph Woll after being scored on by Alex Ovechkin: ‘He’s a dangerous player, especially in his kitchen’ 👨‍🍳

Toronto Maple Leafs’ goaltender Joseph Woll played against Alex Ovechkin for the first time on Tuesday. Woll led the Leafs to a 4-1 victory over the Capitals, but Ovechkin welcomed the 25-year-old into an illustrious club.

The Capitals’ captain made the young goaltender the 170th goalie he’s scored on his career after redirecting a John Carlson pass into the back of the net for career goal number 823.

After the game, Woll spoke about his experience. He faced 14 Ovechkin shots on goal and stopped 13 of them. But it appears the Leafs let Ovi cook so much, it confused Woll on what to call Ovechkin’s signature area on the ice.

“Obviously he’s a great shot,” Woll said of Ovechkin. “There’s a reason he scores so many goals. He was a dangerous player especially in his kitchen on the power play. I thought we did a good job. We had some big blocks with him as well.”

I don’t recall there being a fridge in Ovi’s Office, but maybe he confused the the red faceoff dot for a meatball with extra tomato sauce.

Woll’s biggest save of the night perhaps came on an Ovechkin penalty shot in the third period, as the legendary sniper went to his backhand to try and score.

“I think when you think of him you think he’s probably going to shoot,” Woll said. “I was just trying as best as I can to let myself make the read.”

“I tried to make a move and he saved it,” Ovechkin said matter-of-factly.

The stop was one of 36 saves Woll made on the night, leaving the Capitals…. 😎 ….with little to feast on.