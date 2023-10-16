Live blog: Capitals take on Flames in search of first victory of season

The Washington Capitals are back in action after a two-day layoff to take on the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena. Hours before the game, the Washington Post reported that tonight’s game is not a sellout, officially ending the team’s sellout streak at 14 years.
Anthony Mantha will be the healthy scratch in the Capitals forward ranks, continuing his struggles from last season. Lucas Johansen will set in favor of Alex Alexeyev on the backend. Clay Stevenson will back-up Darcy Kuemper.
Tonight’s game is on Monumental Network. It marks Joe B and Locker’s first game of the year.
1st Period
The Capitals started their second line of McMichael-Kuznetsov-Wilson with Fehervary-TVR on the backend.
The Calgary Flames have 12 shots on goal. The Capitals have 0 four minutes into the game.
🚨 1-0 Calgary. On the Flames 13th shot, Adam Ruzicka scored in front of the net after Nic Dowd lost him in coverage. The goal came 4:47 into the period.
The Capitals first shot on goal came from Dylan Strome, a slap shot 7:22 into the first period.
🚨 2-0 Calgary. On the Flames’ 16th shot of the period, Dillon Dube scores on the power play. The goal came 16:12 in the period.
That’s about as listless and about as bad as a hockey team can play. The Capitals were outshot 17-3 and out-attempted 18-11 at 5v5. The Flames led the Capitals in expected goals 1.28 to 0.51 at all strengths.
2nd Period
Caps went from listless to lively. TJ Oshie hits the crossbar.
🚨 2-1 Calgary. Matthew Phillips scores against his former team (that wouldn’t play him in the NHL) on a two-on-one break with Sonny Milano. It’s the Capitals’ first goal of the season. It took nearly five whole periods.
Huge save by Darcy Kuemper on Elias Lindholm in front of the net.
🚨 2-2. Connor McMichael scores five-hole to tie the game. Matthew Phillips recorded the primary assist on the tally. The goal came 9:54 into the period. That’s two goals in 3:04.
Matthew Phillips scores first NHL goal in revenge game against Calgary Flames
The Flames are outshooting the Capitals 31-12 through two periods and 38-28 in 5v5 shot attempts.
3rd Period
Blake Coleman stopped on a penalty shot by Darcy Kuemper at the 5:56 mark in the third period. Huge save.
After serving a minor penalty, TJ Oshie is sprung on a breakaway Nic Dowd out of the box but is stopped by Markstrom.
The Capitals secure their first standings points of the season after forcing overtime against the Flames.
The Flames outshot the Capitals in regulation 38-22.
Overtime
Caps got a gift power play after a too many men penalty by Calgary but could not score.
Shootout
Evgeny Kuznetsov scores on his slo-boi move. Caps get the unlikely win! Two points!!
