Matthew Phillips scores first NHL goal in revenge game against Calgary Flames

Matthew Phillips scored the Capitals’ first goal of the 2023-24 season, but that’s not what made it special.

The goal was Phillips’ first of his NHL career and it came in his revenge game against the Calgary Flames. Phillips played in three NHL games for the Flames during his six seasons in the organization, spending most of his time stashed away in the AHL due to his smaller size.

Phillips showed his old team what a gigantic mistake they made, erasing the Flames’ 2-0 lead in the second period with a spectacular individual performance during a three-minute and four-second span.

It is indeed Sonny for Philly pic.twitter.com/jBe3jDy6GU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 17, 2023

Scoring against his former team, especially with both his father and girlfriend watching from the stands, made the milestone even sweeter.

“It’s a super special moment regardless,” Phillips told Al Koken during the second intermission. “The way it fell into place is pretty awesome.”

Phillips’ goal came courtesy of his own blistering speed. The five-foot-eight forward picked up a loose puck from the Capitals defensive zone and turned on his rockets, exchanging with Sonny Milano at the blue line. Milano then sent a backhand sauce pass over a diving Chris Tanev, perfectly setting up Phillips for the finish.

Phillips flashed a huge smile after scoring as his goal song — “Home” by Phillip Phillips — rang out through Capital One Arena.

Dylan Stome, Phillips’ center on the third line, picked up the milestone goal puck and brought it back to the bench.

“He’s a great skilled player,” Capitals assistant coach Kirk Muller said during the second period to Monumental Network’s Al Koken. “He makes things happen. It’s a nice goal for him and a nice memory.”

Phillips first NHL goal and first NHL point was nice, but he wasn’t done. Minutes later, the AHL’s second-leading goal-scorer from last season registered his first NHL assist.

Mikey with the finish for Philly's first career apple pic.twitter.com/4mqdl5j7nL — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 17, 2023

Phillips set up Connor McMichael, who beat Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom five-hole. It was McMichael’s first NHL goal since March 26, 2022 against the New Jersey Devils.

Both goals came at five-on-five.

The Capitals would go on to win 3-2 in the shootout. Phillips was named first star of the night.

He had a dominant performance.

A 2016 sixth-round pick of the Flames, Phillips never quite managed to crack Calgary’s roster and spent six seasons with the team’s AHL affiliate. His former head coach Mitch Love, now an assistant coach with the Capitals, helped bring him to Washington in free agency this summer.

He impressed head coach Spencer Carbery in Training Camp this fall and would earn an opening-night roster spot for the first time in his career. And in just his second game with the Caps, he showed Calgary exactly who they’d lost.

Screenshot: @Capitals/X