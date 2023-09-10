Alex Ovechkin among the many local sports legends who attend Washington Commanders sold out home opener

The Washington Commanders had an ownership change over the offseason, finally cutting ties with longtime problematic figurehead Dan Snyder. With new owners Josh Harris, Magic Johnson, and Mark Ein at the helm, the Commanders had an excitement and buzz at FedEx Field for the team’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals that had long been missing over the last decade-plus.

That energy and optimism was felt early by the sold-out crowd with how deafening it was. It also showed in the sports celebrities that attended the game.

The Washington Capitals were well represented at the football team’s season opener in Landover, MD. Caps captain Alex Ovechkin and his family were in the house along and the team’s Russian prospects — Alex Alexeyev and Ivan Miroshnichenko. The American football game appears to be the first for Miroshnichenko.

Ovechkin and his large group of friends and family took the field pre game, where the legendary goal-scorer threw the football around.

He also snapped a photo along the sidelines with his son for Club Glow owner, Pete Kalamoutsos.

Ovi rocked a new Commanders hat while his son wore a Terry McLaurin jersey. Pregame, they chatted and took a picture with Mitchell Rales, Mark Ein, and Clinton Portis per NBC 4 Washington.

Alex Ovechkin among the many celebs at the Commanders season opener. His son Sergei aka Ovi jr sporting a Terry McLaurin jersey. Ovi chats and takes a pic with Mitchell Rales, Mark Ein and Clinton Portis

The game started with a fellow number eight making a big play. Running back Brian Robinson Jr., who wears eight for the Commanders, scored the first points of the game, a touchdown. The grab gave Washington an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

During the summer while in Russia, Ovechkin talked about his recent newfound love for American football during an interview.

“When I first came [to DC], I did not understand what baseball, American football is,” Ovechkin said, as translated by Google Translate. ”It took me five to six years to understand at least some rules. And now I really love going to games, I love watching matches. It’s really exciting. They are just machines. They run very fast.”

He added, “I especially love it when we come with a big group before the start of the game kebabs, burgers. They love to do it all.”

Ovechkin wasn’t the only big-name Capitals player in attendance. Evgeny Kuznetsov was also spotted by a fan with Ovechkin’s crew and he tailgated ahead of the game.

Other Capitals who made it publicly known they were at the game include young players Hendrix Lapierre, Vincent Iorio, Alexander Suzdalev, Pierrick Dube, and Andrew Cristall who sat close to the field in the lower bowl.

NBA stars Kevin Durant, who grew up in the area, and Joel Embiid were in the owner’s box.

In the first game for #Commanders owner Josh Harris, there will be more than half-price hot dogs and increased usage of Legends Plaza:

— Legends like Sonny Jurgenson and Champ Bailey, plus celebs like Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid, will be there.

— There was a $40M investment… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Pasts Commanders stars, quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Sonny Jurgenson, and Champ Bailey returned to their former stomping grounds.

"The team doesn't have the distractions… the community is back together." Great stuff from RG3 on the Commanders ownership change

NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who is part of the team’s new ownership, made sure to be in the house as well.

Wisdom from No. 32

It’s nice to see the excitement back for this team.