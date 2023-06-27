Ivan Miroshnichenko is back in DC before Capitals Development Camp

The Washington Capitals are hosting a Development Camp for the second straight summer. The goings on will take place at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in the days immediately after the 2023 NHL Draft from July 1 through 5.

The Caps will host their top prospects for a week of on-ice training and team building. One notable attendee will be the team’s 2022 first-round draft selection, Ivan Miroshnichenko and he’s already in DC before the festivities.

Miroshnichenko posted a selfie on his Instagram story in front of the Washington Monument on Tuesday.

Miroshnichenko did attend 2022’s Development Camp but he was not yet medically cleared to participate due to his recovery from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

The Russian forward signed his three-year, entry-level contract with the Caps in early May after he and his KHL team, Avangard Omsk, agreed to mutually terminate the final year of his contract.

Miroshnichenko is coming off quite a busy season in Russia, tallying points at three different levels of Russian hockey and playing in a career-high 55 games. He put up 14 points (10g, 4a) in 12 MHL (junior) games, three points (3a) in four VHL games, and four points (3g, 1a) in 23 KHL games, all within the Avangard organization.

At the senior KHL level, Miroshnichenko made his debut on December 4, scored his first career goal on December 26, tallied a beautiful spinning assist on Avangard’s top line on January 8, and scored his third career goal on his birthday, February 4.

Full Development Camp roster details should come from the Caps in the coming days.

