Ivan Miroshnichenko scores first career KHL goal with Avangard Omsk

Washington Capitals prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko is a goal scorer for the first time in the KHL.

The 18-year-old winger broke free for Avangard Omsk in his seventh KHL game and fired home the team’s second goal of the game and his first ever in Russia’s most senior professional league.

To net his career first, Miroshnichenko received a great pass from Fyodor Malykhin that set him free from the blueline in. The Russian phenom then still had a lot of work to do as he charged toward the slot and fired home a wrister past the opposing netminder’s outstretched glove.

Per HockeyNewsHub, the rookie strike made Miroshnichenko the youngest goal scorer in Avangard history at 18 years 325 days. The previous record holder was Evgeny Orlov at 18 years and 351 days.

So far this season, Miroshnichenko in his first action back post-treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma has tallied points in three levels of Russian hockey. He started by tearing up the junior MHL with 11 points (8g, 3a) in eight games, moved to the professional second-tier VHL where he has recorded three assists in four games, and now has his first goal and point in his seventh KHL game.

The Capitals’ most recent first-round draft selection has seen his ice time in the KHL constantly fluctuate mainly between five and eight minutes which is very normal for young players getting their feet wet in Russia’s top league. He has mainly dressed on Avangard’s fourth line or as their 13th forward.

Final stats today for #ALLCAPS prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko in 5-2 Avangard win. #KHL 1G 2 SOG 1 HIT 10 shifts 8:19 TOI 🦅 pic.twitter.com/MhUrj3B7A6 — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) December 26, 2022

Miroshnichenko was awarded the first star of the game for his milestone marker.

#ALLCAPS prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko receives the 1st Star today after scoring his first career #KHL goal vs Barys. 🦅👊 pic.twitter.com/dMgrwz1OwC — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) December 26, 2022

Congrats, Ivan! Keep on going!

Screenshot via @avangard_inside/Instagram