Washington Capitals announce 2023 Development Camp dates

The Washington Capitals will host a Development Camp for a second straight summer, though it appears the end-of-camp scrimmage will not be a big event like in years past.

The Capitals’ 2023 Development Camp will run in the days immediately after the 2023 NHL Draft from July 1 through 5 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

The team says that all on-ice sessions are open to the public with a three-on-three tournament set for Wednesday, July 5, at 9 am.

The Capitals will release the complete on-ice schedule and roster in the coming days.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir reported earlier in the month that the big prospects’ scrimmage would not be held at Capital One Arena this year due to attendance concerns due to the Independence Day holiday and the booking of several major concerts during the week.

It’s unclear how many of the Capitals’ major prospects will attend — such as Connor McMichael, Hendrix Lapierre, and Vincent Iorio — due to the Hershey Bears’ long playoff run. Their final game of the season, Game Seven of the Calder Cup Finals, is tonight in Coachella Valley.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB