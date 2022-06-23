The Capitals are bringing back their summer Development Camp for draft picks and prospects

The Washington Capitals haven’t hosted one of their summer Development Camps since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year it’s returning. The Caps announced the news in a press release earlier in the day.

Capitals 2022 Development Camp will run from July 11 through July 16 and will be highlighted by a scrimmage at Capital One Arena on Friday, July 15 at 7 PM that’s free to attend for all fans.

The Capitals will use the scrimmage as an open house at Capital One Arena so fans can explore different seating locations and consider buying season tickets.

Fans can meet the Capitals’ team dog, Biscuit, at the event and also get autographs from select alumni.

The full press release from the Capitals is below: