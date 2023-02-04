Ivan Miroshnichenko scores third career KHL goal on his 19th birthday

Ivan Miroshnichenko turned 19 years old on Saturday and gifted himself a very nice birthday present.

The Capitals’ top forward prospect potted his third career KHL goal for Avangard Omsk. And, it was an absolute laser beam snipe.

To pot the birthday marker, Miroshnichenko set up in the right faceoff dot and got open for linemate Fedor Malykhin. Malykhin fed the Russian youngster after peeling around the net and Miroshnichenko made absolutely no mistake with the shot. The puck rocketed into the top shelf of the goal and fired right back out as fast as it went in.

Saturday’s game for Miroshnichenko was a big one for another reason outside of his goal. The talented winger skated the second-most minutes in a KHL game that he has this season (14:13). Previously, he has had some serious trouble getting consistent time on ice for Avangard Omsk. On multiple occasions, he has even dressed as an extra forward but not been given a single shift.

The tides do seem to be changing on that front though as he has played over nine minutes in five of his last six games.

So far this season, Miroshnichenko in his first action back post-treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma has tallied points in three levels of Russian hockey. He started by tearing up the junior MHL with 11 points (8g, 3a) in eight games, moved to the professional second-tier VHL where he recorded three assists in four games, and now has four points (3g, 1a) after his 21st career KHL game.

The Caps selected the crafty Russian with the 20th overall selection in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

