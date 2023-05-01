Washington Capitals sign Ivan Miroshnichenko to three-year, entry-level contract

The Washington Capitals just announced they signed their best overall prospect outside the system.
Russian forward Ivan Miroshnichenko has signed a three-year, entry-level contract that will pay him $855,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 in the AHL.
Miroshnichenko, 19, was the Capitals’ 20th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The signing comes after Miroshnichenko and his KHL team, Avangard Omsk, agreed to mutually terminate the final year of his contract earlier in the day, allowing him to leave for North America and sign with Washington. Avangard retains his rights if he returns to Russia.
Miroshnichenko seemed excited about coming over, liking our post on Instagram announcing his move to DC.
Not sure if this makes y’all even more excited or not but Ivan liked our post about him being able to join the Capitals organization immediately pic.twitter.com/LpNVbT8hyO
It’s possible Miroshnichenko could join the Hershey Bears for their playoff run if he signs an amateur tryout with the team.
Miroshnichenko is coming off a busy season in Russia where he played a lot of hockey. Miroshnichenko posted points in three different levels of Russian hockey and played in a career-high 55 games. He put up 14 points (10g, 4a) in 12 MHL (junior) games, three points (3a) in four VHL games, and four points (3g, 1a) in 23 KHL games, all within the Avangard organization.
The 2022-23 campaign wasn’t just Miroshnichenko’s first post-draft but it was also his first year back since undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. At the senior KHL level, Miroshnichenko made his debut on December 4, scored his first career goal on December 26, tallied a beautiful spinning assist on Avangard’s top line on January 8, and scored his third career goal on his birthday, February 4.
After the KHL’s regular season concluded, Miroshnichenko returned back to the MHL for the postseason, where he featured in 16 playoff games and recorded seven points (2g, 5a).
Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:
Capitals sign Ivan Miroshnichenko
2022 first-round pick signs three-year entry-level contract
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have signed forward Ivan Miroshnichenko to a three-year entry-level contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Miroshnichenko will earn $855,000 in the NHL and $82,500 in the AHL.
The Capitals selected Miroshnichenko, 19, with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 6’1″, 185-pound forward recorded four points (3g, 1a) in 23 games with Avangard Omsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season, where he averaged 8:27 of ice time per game.
Miroshnichenko also recorded three assists in four games with Omskie Krylia in the Supreme Hockey League (Russia-2) and 14 points (10g, 4a) in 12 games with Omskie Yastreby in the Junior Hockey League (Russia-Jr.) this season. Miroshnichenko tallied seven points (2g, 5a) in 16 playoffs games with Omskie Yastreby, which ranked tied for eighth on the team.
The Ussuriysk, Russia native spent the 2021-22 season with Omsk Krylia and recorded 16 points (10g, 6a) in 31 games. In addition, Miroshnichenko captained Russia to the gold medal at the 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he recorded nine points (4g, 5a) in five games. Miroshnichenko’s nine points during the tournament ranked tied for fourth among all skaters and his +7 plus/minus rating ranked tied for second. Miroshnichenko also represented Russia at the 2021 4 Nations Tournament, where he recorded two points (1g, 1a) in three games.
Miroshnichenko was ranked third among European left wings and 11th among all European forwards by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft.
