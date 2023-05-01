Washington Capitals sign Ivan Miroshnichenko to three-year, entry-level contract

The Washington Capitals just announced they signed their best overall prospect outside the system.

Russian forward Ivan Miroshnichenko has signed a three-year, entry-level contract that will pay him $855,000 at the NHL level and $82,500 in the AHL.

Miroshnichenko, 19, was the Capitals’ 20th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The signing comes after Miroshnichenko and his KHL team, Avangard Omsk, agreed to mutually terminate the final year of his contract earlier in the day, allowing him to leave for North America and sign with Washington. Avangard retains his rights if he returns to Russia.

Miroshnichenko seemed excited about coming over, liking our post on Instagram announcing his move to DC.

It’s possible Miroshnichenko could join the Hershey Bears for their playoff run if he signs an amateur tryout with the team.

Miroshnichenko is coming off a busy season in Russia where he played a lot of hockey. Miroshnichenko posted points in three different levels of Russian hockey and played in a career-high 55 games. He put up 14 points (10g, 4a) in 12 MHL (junior) games, three points (3a) in four VHL games, and four points (3g, 1a) in 23 KHL games, all within the Avangard organization.

The 2022-23 campaign wasn’t just Miroshnichenko’s first post-draft but it was also his first year back since undergoing treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma. At the senior KHL level, Miroshnichenko made his debut on December 4, scored his first career goal on December 26, tallied a beautiful spinning assist on Avangard’s top line on January 8, and scored his third career goal on his birthday, February 4.

After the KHL’s regular season concluded, Miroshnichenko returned back to the MHL for the postseason, where he featured in 16 playoff games and recorded seven points (2g, 5a).

