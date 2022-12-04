Ivan Miroshnichenko makes KHL debut with Avangard Omsk, skates solo rookie lap before game

Ivan Miroshnichenko got the rookie treatment before his KHL debut against Traktor Chelyabinsk, Sunday.

Miroshnichenko skated a few solo laps before the rest of his Avangard Omsk teammates, who paused in the tunnel to the locker room, joined him out on the ice.

Miroshnichenko, despite the bit of early teasing, was all smiles as he darted out for warmups.

To earn the moment and his KHL debut, the 18-year-old sniper recorded 14 points (8g, 6a) over ten games across two different levels of Russian hockey this season after returning from Hodgkin’s lymphoma treatment.

IT'S BEAUTIFUL 😍#ALLCAPS prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko debuts for Avangard today on the 4th line. 🦅 #KHL pic.twitter.com/NJM20ix0DF — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) December 4, 2022

Miroshnichenko skated as Avangard Omsk’s thirteenth forward in the game, filtering in with shifts on the team’s fourth line.

The 2022 first-round draft pick has spent the majority of his return season in the MHL with the Omsk Hawks. The MHL is a junior league made up of players no older than 20. He has also played two games in the VHL, the KHL’s AHL equivalent, with the Omsk Wings.

Sunday was his first foray into Russia’s top professional league.

His first-ever shift was cut short just six seconds in as one of his teammates took an almost immediate delay of game penalty. His second shift was much more impactful as he laid two really solid hits on opponents.

In his debut, Miroshnichenko was only given five shifts total. That came out to be 4:28 of ice time. It is not abnormal in the KHL for younger players to see that sort of deployment in their first games in the league.

#ALLCAPS prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko registered 2 hits in 5 shifts with 4:28 TOI in a 5-1 win today in his debut for Avangard. #KHL Doesn't seem like a lot, but for comparison, Matvei Michkov debuted for SKA earlier this season.

He had 2 PIM in 4 shifts with 2:06 TOI. pic.twitter.com/sqQuKhlrbI — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) December 4, 2022

