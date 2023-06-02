Brian MacLellan says Rasmus Sandin’s World Championship injury is ‘not serious’

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan provided an update on the recently-injured Rasmus Sandin on Thursday. The defenseman absorbed a brutal knee-on-knee hit in May while playing for Sweden at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

Speaking with reporters after head coach Spencer Carbery’s introductory press conference, MacLellan said that Sandin’s injury was “not serious,” per NBC Sports Washington’s Ethan Cadeaux.

Unfortunately, the injury would force a premature end to Sandin’s tournament. Though he briefly joined Sweden’s practice before the quarterfinals, he left practice early, limping off the ice. The team reported that he was day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Sandin would watch from the sidelines as Tre Kronor was eliminated by Latvia.

This September, Sandin will return to DC this season for his first full campaign with the Capitals. He joined the team at the trade deadline in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Upon his arrival, Sandin made a big first impression, scoring eight points in his first four games with the team.

He’ll also get the chance to reunite with a familiar face in Washington this fall. Sandin spent several years working with Carbery while the latter was an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The two worked closely with each other on Toronto’s power play, where Sandin put up significant minutes last season. Multiple Caps players and prospects played under Carbery in Hershey, while Nicolas Aube-Kubel also spent part of last season with the Leafs.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB