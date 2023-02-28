Caps trade Erik Gustafsson and first-round pick to Toronto Maple Leafs for Rasmus Sandin

The Washington Capitals have traded defender Erik Gustafsson to the Toronto Maple Leafs along with a first-round pick in exchange for defender Rasmus Sandin. Elliotte Friedman was the first to report the trade.

From ELF:

Sandin TO WASH for Erik Gustafsson and a first-rounder (Boston's) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 28, 2023

Sandin is a 22-year-old defender with one year left on his $1.4 million deal after this season, which will expire in restricted free-agent status. He’s been a third-pairing player for Toronto with significant offensive contributions. From HockeyViz:

Gustafsson, 30, scored seven goals and 31 assists for the Caps after signing with the team last summer for a cost near league-minimum of $800k. Dom Luszczyszyn rated Gustafsson’s contract as yielding some of the most excess value in the league.

The first-round pick Washington sends to Toronto originally belonged to the Boston Bruins, acquired in the Orlov/Hathaway trade.

Sandin was selected by the Maple Leafs two spots ahead of Capitals first-round pick Alex Alexeyev in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Rasmus Sandin, traded to WSH, is a young offensive puck-moving defenceman who has absolutely crushed third-pair minutes for the Leafs in the past two seasons. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/kAQTWt0bqj — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) February 28, 2023

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Acquire Rasmus Sandin from the Toronto Maple Leafs A former first-round pick, 22-year-old defenseman joins the Capitals for defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Boston’s 1st Round Pick in the 2023 NHL Draft ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have acquired defenseman Rasmus Sandin from the Toronto Maple Leafs for defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Boston’s first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Sandin, 22, has recorded 20 points (4g, 16a) in 52 games with Toronto this season. Sandin has posted a +10 plus/minus rating and a 53.9 shot attempt percentage at five-on-five (823 shot attempts for, 702 shot attempts against), the second-highest rate among Maple Leafs defensemen. In addition, the Uppsala, Sweden native ranks second among Toronto defensemen in hits (113) and tied for second in goals. In 140 career NHL games, Sandin has recorded 48 points (10g, 38a). The 5’11”, 182-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Maple Leafs in the first round, 29th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft. Internationally, Sandin has represented Sweden at the 2019 and 2020 World Junior Championships, earning a bronze medal in 2020. Sandin recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in seven games during the 2020 tournament, which led all defensemen and was named the tournament’s top defenseman. Gustafsson, 30, recorded 38 points (7g, 31a) in 61 games with Washington this season. Gustafsson, who signed with Washington as a free agent on July 13, 2022, has registered 187 points (39g, 148a) in 370 career games with the Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB