Rasmus Sandin injured by knee-on-knee hit in World Championship game against Team USA

Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin was injured in Sweden’s final group game of the 2023 IIHF World Championship on Tuesday. The 23-year-old rearguard was the recipient of a hard, knee-on-knee hit from the USA’s Michael Eyssimont.

Sandin hobbled to the Swedish locker room and was forced out of action just five minutes into the first period.

Eyssimont received a five-minute major penalty for the hit and was ejected from the game.

The play occurred with the game still deadlocked at 0-0 in the beginning stages of the first frame. The US is the current leaders of Group A in the tournament with Sweden just one point behind with the chance to move on top with a victory.

Rasmus Sandin is in a lot of pain and has left the game after Michael Eyssimont got him in the knee. #IIHFworlds pic.twitter.com/B0upxvDpSM — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 23, 2023

As Sandin attempts to make a breakout pass up the ice out of his own zone, he is lined up by Eyssimont for a check along the boards. On the eventual collision, Eyssimont only makes contact with his knee on Sandin’s knee. Sandin attempted to step out of the hit but Eyssimont did not pull out of the check and even seemed to extend a bit to make sure he made contact with Sandin.

Sweden would score once on the ensuing five-minute power play but seemingly have lost Sandin for the rest of the game.

In six games prior for Sweden at the tournament, Sandin has skated on the top defense pairing and recorded one assist.

Update (3:15 pm): Sweden’s head coach Sam Hallam gave a minor update on Sandin postgame.

“Hopefully, Sandin will do well,” Hallam told Aftonbladet and translated via Google Translate. “Then whether [he is] okay to play further in the tournament or not, we will see during the evening and tomorrow.”

Sweden does have two defenders in reserve at home in Joel Persson and Christian Folin that can be called upon if Sandin is determined unable to continue.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB