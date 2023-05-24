Rasmus Sandin leaves practice limping day after absorbing brutal knee-on-knee hit in World Championship game

Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin was on the ice for Sweden’s pre quarter-final practice before Tre Kronor is set to take on Latvia on Thursday.
Swedish outlet Aftonbladet initially reported that Sandin was seemingly a full participant in the practice and donned a regular jersey. As the practice went on however, Sandin departed early and “limped” to the locker room.
The 23-year-old rearguard was taken out of Sweden’s final group game in the 2023 IIHF World Championship on Tuesday by an illegal, knee-on-knee check from the USA’s Michael Eyssimont. The hit occurred in the first period of the matchup and Sandin did not return.
Tre Kronor kallar in Christian Folin och Dennis Rasmussen till hockey-VM. 🇸🇪🏒
André Petersson har drabbats av en underkroppsskada och kan inte återkomma till spel i VM. Rasmus Sandin är dag-till-dag med en underkroppsskada. pic.twitter.com/XUaETApwOE
— Tre Kronor (@Trekronorse) May 24, 2023
“Rasmus Sandin is day-to-day with a lower body injury,” the Swedish team posted on Twitter and translated via Google Translate.
Swedish head coach Sam Hallam was not happy with the hit postgame on Tuesday.
“It’s ugly, whether it was intentional or not,” Hallam told Aftonbladet. “It was ugly. It’s knee-to-knee. Hopefully, Sandin will do well.”
Eyssimont was handed a five-minute major for kneeing and was ejected from the game for the hit.
In the six games prior to the injury for Sweden at the tournament, Sandin impressed as the team’s top defender and recorded one assist. Sweden finished second in Group A with a 5-1-1 record with their only loss coming to the US in the game Sandin was injured in. Sweden only gave up seven total goals in group play which was the best of all 16 nations.
Reserve defenseman Christian Folin has been called into the Swedish camp before their game against Latvia. Puck drop for that quarter-final matchup is at 1:20 pm ET on Thursday.
Update (3:25 pm): Eyssimont has been suspended one game for kneeing Sandin.
Suspension Notice: @usahockey’s Michael Eyssimont will miss tomorrow’s game against Czechia.
More: https://t.co/5LAezPzZHy#IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/pcqSH5llHl
— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 24, 2023
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On