Alexander Suzdalev named to 2022-23 CHL All-Rookie Team

The Canadian Hockey League has announced the six players from the 2022-23 season that have made their All-Rookie Team. The team, made up of players from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL includes Washington Capitals forward prospect Alexander Suzdalev.

Suzdalev starred in his debut with the WHL’s Regina Pats this season, recording 86 points (38g, 48a) in 66 regular season games. Those 86 points saw him ranked first among all WHL rookies in scoring, besting the next-highest scorer by 28 points. He then added 10 more points (3g, 7a) in 10 playoff games.

Take a look at the CHL All-Rookie Team! #CHLAwards pic.twitter.com/bcOexkxpnS — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 1, 2023

Suzdalev, the Caps’ third-round draft selection in 2022, was named WHL Rookie of the Month on three separate occasions last season. He also pulled off ‘The Michigan’ in a game and recorded his first career hat trick.

The Russian-born, Swedish-raised winger proved to be one of the most dangerous power-play weapons in all of the CHL, tallying 36 of his points (17g, 19a) on the man advantage. Over the full course of the season, he had seven games with at least three points.

Suzdalev was the only NHL-drafted player to make the All-Rookie Team, primarily due to his advanced age as the totality of his pre-draft career was played in Sweden. He ranked 11th overall in the entire WHL in scoring.

“We’re thrilled for Alex. I think it just goes to show that he should have been the WHL Rookie of the Year. It’s very hard to figure out how he wasn’t. Him being recognized by the CHL is very good for him and very good for the Pats.” – GM/HC John Paddock pic.twitter.com/EgpEVXCkHc — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) June 1, 2023

Since Suzdalev was drafted by the Caps out of Europe, he qualifies for a rare exception to the CHL-NHL Transfer Agreement and could freely suit up for the Hershey Bears as a 19-year-old next season. Suzdalev was called over to the Bears as a Calder Cup Playoffs black ace when his junior season ended.

Suzdalev’s Regina teammates, Connor Bedard (CHL First All-Star Team) and Stanislav Svozil (CHL Third All-Star Team), were also rewarded for their 2022-23 campaign efforts.

A look at the CHL Third All-Star Team! #CHLAwards pic.twitter.com/rTLZQil2zs — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) June 1, 2023

Headline photo: Kyle Mace/Hershey Bears