Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev pulls off ‘The Michigan’ in WHL game

Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev has pulled off one of the most highly-skilled goals you will ever see.

The Russian-born, Swedish-raised winger put home the legendary, lacrosse-style goal that is widely known as “The Michigan” on Friday night. It put his Regina Pats team up 1-0 in the first period against the Prince Albert Raiders.

The insane tally was the 2022 third-round draft pick’s 28th goal of the season and his 67th overall point. It’s the second known in-game Michigan goal in his career after he scored one in Sweden before being drafted.

The 18-year-old left winger picked up a loose puck behind Prince Albert’s net, cradled it on his stick blade, and snuck it under the bar with relative ease past the stunned Raiders netminder.

In his rookie season in the WHL, Suzdalev ranks second on the Pats in total scoring behind just surefire first-overall 2023 draft selection Connor Bedard. That fact is made even more impressive due to him playing the majority of the season away from Bedard on the team’s second line.

Suzdalev was named the WHL’s Rookie Of the Month for December after tallying 17 points in ten games. Bedard played in just two December games for the Pats as he was away for most of the month with Team Canada for World Junior duties.

The crafty forward is not one scared to get fancy. He talked about that at this past Capitals Development Camp and further showcased his skill at Rookie Camp, showing off some of his favorite tricks out on the ice at MedStar Capitals IcePlex. One of those tricks was the Michigan.

“I’m an offensive skilled player that likes to be creative and make scoring chances,” he told Mike Vogel. “Hockey is such a tight game, small areas, but I like to be creative.”

Safe to say that scoring a Michigan goal — that Trevor Zegras would be impressed by — qualifies as creative.

Screenshot via @WHLPats/Twitter