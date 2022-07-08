Capitals third round pick, Alexander Suzdalev, has scored a Michigan

The Washington Capitals dealt goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils early on draft day two and received two picks in return. They then used the later of those two picks to select left wing Alexander Suzdalev at 70th overall.

Suzdalev was the 26th-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting.

With the 70th pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select Alexander Suzdalev!#CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/HoNtsCj5Ga — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 8, 2022

Suzdalev is a big, speedy winger that has all sorts of offensive weapons in his toolbox. He spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with HV71 at the Swedish junior level.

The uber-talented forward has scored a Michigan in a game.

He has a bag of tricks that would pique the interest of even Trevor Zegras.

Suzdalev is Russian-born but represents Sweden at the international level.

Washington picks Alexander Suzdalev 70th, who reps Sweden internationally. Kind of a mysterious player in that he looked awesome in U20, but couldn't get ice time on Sweden's U18 gold medal team. Really intriguing talent, very skilled. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) July 8, 2022

So yes, now the Capitals have a Kuzy and a Suzy. Welcome!

Highlights

