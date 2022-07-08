Home / News / Capitals third round pick, Alexander Suzdalev, has scored a Michigan

Capitals third round pick, Alexander Suzdalev, has scored a Michigan

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

July 8, 2022 12:14 pm

The Washington Capitals dealt goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils early on draft day two and received two picks in return. They then used the later of those two picks to select left wing Alexander Suzdalev at 70th overall.

Suzdalev was the 26th-ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Suzdalev is a big, speedy winger that has all sorts of offensive weapons in his toolbox. He spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with HV71 at the Swedish junior level.

The uber-talented forward has scored a Michigan in a game.

He has a bag of tricks that would pique the interest of even Trevor Zegras.

Suzdalev is Russian-born but represents Sweden at the international level.

So yes, now the Capitals have a Kuzy and a Suzy. Welcome!

Highlights

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter

, , ,