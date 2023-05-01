Alexander Suzdalev named WHL rookie of the month for third time in 2022-23 season

Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev wrapped up his incredible rookie season with the WHL’s Regina Pats in April and he has once again been rewarded by the league for his performance. The WHL announced Monday that Suzdalev has been named the league’s Rookie of the Month for the third time this season.

Suzdalev led all first-year skaters in April with nine points (3g, 6a) over six games played.

Suzdalev, the Caps’ third-round draft selection in 2022, recorded 86 points (38g, 48a) in 66 regular season games for the Pats. He added 10 more points (3g, 7a) in 10 playoff games.

The Russian-born, Swedish-raised winger ranked first among all WHL rookies in scoring by a whopping 28 points. He was previously named WHL Rookie of the Month in both December and February. He also pulled off ‘The Michigan’ in a live game and recorded his first career hat trick.

“I think teammates made it easier for sure,” Suzdalev told RMNB’s Ian Oland when asked about his successful year. “Transition, in the beginning, was hard from Europe hockey to North American but I think throughout the whole season it was just easier and easier with teammates. All the teammates help me in the season and the coaching staff really helped me a lot too to change the game and made it easy for me.

Since Suzdalev was drafted by the Caps out of Europe that means he is a rare exception to the CHL-NHL Transfer Agreement and could freely suit up for the Hershey Bears as a 19-year-old next season. Suzdalev is currently with the Bears as a Calder Cup playoffs black ace.

