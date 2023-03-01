Alexander Suzdalev named WHL Rookie of the Month for second time this season

Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev had an incredible month of February and he’s being rewarded for it by the WHL. The Regina Pats winger has been named the league’s Rookie of the Month for the second time this season.

Suzdalev had an impressive month that included putting up 15 points (9g, 6a) in 10 games, pulling off ‘The Michigan’ in a live game, and recording his first career hat trick.

NEWS📰: Forward Alexander Suzdalev has been named @TheWHL Rookie of the Month for the 2nd time this season! Suzy had 9 goals and 15 points in 10 Feburary games. Currently, his 75 points this season are T-6th in the WHL. 📝 >> https://t.co/xLZfJm4iAX#LegendsInTheMaking pic.twitter.com/6lvTJ0uwxJ — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) March 1, 2023

Suzdalev’s 75 total points (34g, 41a) this season are tied for sixth in the entire WHL and he leads all rookies by a whopping 18 points.

When the Russian-born, Swedish-raised forward recently hit the 30-goal mark, he became just the third Pats rookie in the last 25 years to score 30 or more goals. Before coming over to North America for this season, the 18-year-old had exclusively played junior hockey in Sweden.

In his rookie season in the WHL, Suzdalev ranks second on the Pats in total scoring behind just surefire first-overall 2023 draft selection Connor Bedard. That fact is made even more impressive due to Suzdalev playing the majority of the season away from Bedard on the Pats’ second line.

The Caps’ 2022 third-round draft selection was first named the WHL’s Rookie Of the Month in December after tallying 17 points in ten games. It must be noted that Bedard played in just two December games for the Pats as he was away for most of the month with Team Canada for World Junior duties.

The Capitals signed Suzdalev to a three-year, entry-level contract last July.

Screenshot via @reginapatshockey/Instagram