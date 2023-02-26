Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev records first WHL hat trick, now fifth in overall league scoring

Capitals prospect Alexander Suzdalev is having an absolutely sensational rookie reason in the WHL this year for the Regina Pats. He furthered his tremendous individual campaign along in Regina’s 6-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday.

Suzdalev had a career-best game, recording the first WHL hat trick of his career in a four-point effort. The highly-skilled, 2022 third-round draft pick brought cascading hats down in Regina just over a week after also pulling off ‘The Michigan’ lacrosse-style goal for the Pats.

In 54 games in the WHL this season, Suzdalev has now tallied 75 points (34g, 41a). That total sees him ranked fifth in the entire league in scoring and first among rookies by a whopping 18 points.

The hat trick

Goal 1

🚨 ICE BROKEN 🚨 Alexander Suzdalev opens the scoring for the 2nd straight night, making no mistake after a beautiful feed from Sam Oremba!#LegendsInTheMaking | #REGvsBDN pic.twitter.com/craxGP7k10 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 26, 2023

Suzdalev kicked off the game’s scoring with his first of the night. The slick winger finished off a very nice tic-tac-toe passing play after receiving a sweet slap pass feed from Sam Oremba. He made no mistake finding the top shelf of an almost wide-open net.

Goal 2

🚨 SUZY ON A BREAKAWAY 🚨 Svozil springs Suzdalev on the breakaway, who goes five-hole to make it 4-3!#LegendsInTheMaking | #REGvsBDN pic.twitter.com/IN2nXBQ3cT — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 26, 2023

For his second tally, the Russian-born, Swedish-raised forward was sprung on a semi-breakaway by Pats defenseman Stanislav Svozil. The hard-charging Suzdalev slipped the puck five-hole on Brandon’s netminder and gave Regina a 4-3 lead in the second period.

Goal 3

🚨 SUZY HAT-TRICK 🚨 Suzdalev snipes it just under the bar for his 1st hat-trick in @TheWHL! In and out so fast we had to go to review! #LegendsInTheMaking | #REGvsBDN pic.twitter.com/jb2mLnK0gF — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 26, 2023

To cap the hatty off, Suzdalev picked up a loose puck in the high slot and absolutely sniped the top shelf of the Wheat Kings’ cage. The shot went in and out so quickly that it was initially waved off by the closest official to the action. Replays eventually showed the water bottle rattling bullet did fully go into the net.

Suzdalev posed with his milestone puck after the game.

Congrats on your 1st WHL hat-trick Suzy! With tonight’s 3 tallies, Alexander Suzdalev now sits 5th in points in @TheWHL (75) & 8th in goals (34). He has 18 more points than the 2nd-highest scoring rookie in the league.#LegendsInTheMaking | @Capitals pic.twitter.com/YNYdQdG3Ni — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 26, 2023

When Suzdalev recently hit the 30-goal mark, he became just the third Pats rookie in the last 25 years to score 30 or more goals. Before coming over to North America for this season, the 18-year-old had exclusively played junior hockey in Sweden.

“Of course it’s nice feeling,” Suzdalev told AccessNow Sports postgame. “I need to put the puck more in the net and I guess some were lucky today and kind of went in. Teammates were buzzing today too.”

Suzdalev was named the game’s first star after tying his previous WHL single-game high of four points.

Some big nights all around, including the first WHL hat-trick for Suzy: ⭐ Suzdalev – REG – 3G, 1A, 3 SOG

⭐⭐ Svozil – REG – 1G, 2A, 4 SOG

⭐⭐⭐ Pyne – REG – 35 Saves#LegendsInTheMaking | #REGvsBDN pic.twitter.com/tyMXRrRGNj — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 26, 2023

The Capitals signed Suzdalev to a three-year, entry-level contract last July.

Headline photo: @WHLPats/Twitter