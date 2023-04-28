Alex Ovechkin could play another friendly soccer match with Dynamo Moscow this summer

In June 2022, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin signed a one-day contract with FC Dynamo Moscow to play in a friendly soccer match against “popular blogging team” Amkal.

In 11 minutes for the Russian Premier League team, Ovechkin scored the game-winning goal, absolutely flattened an opposing player, and won 100 percent of his duels in the match. Clips of Ovechkin’s highlights went viral across the sporting world and it appears we could see a round two.

In an interview with Russian outlet TASS, Dynamo CEO Pavel Pivovarov revealed that the two parties are working on getting something set up this summer.

“Alexander Ovechkin can play for Dynamo in a friendly match in the summer,” Pivovarov said and translated by Google Translate. “We are working with him.”

Ovechkin is a longtime soccer fan who’s geeked out in the past meeting Pelé, Messi, and Neymar. He plays the sport over the summer to train, and participates in team-wide Sewer Ball games before puck drop of his NHL games.

He is a lifelong fan of Dynamo, a team for which his late father Mihail played soccer professionally. Ovi is also a graduate of Dynamo’s hockey academy and won a Russian Super League championship and the Gagarin Cup with the organization as a senior player.

The Great Eight was asked at the Gagarin Cup Finals that he attended on Thursday about the possibility of playing another match for his favorite club.

“I have just arrived from America,” Ovechkin told Match TV per Google Translation. “So what is football? Of course, I would love to. But we must discuss this topic in detail and think about what will happen next.

“I need to think, look at everything, and weigh it,” he added. “You have to at least be physically fit!”

Ovechkin added that his current plans are to rest for now but will soon get back to work preparing for next season. That process will start in July “per usual” according to Ovechkin.

Whether that process includes another appearance out on the pitch for FC Dynamo is still to be determined. We’d like to see it though!

Screenshot: Dynamo Moscow/Instagram