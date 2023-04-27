Alex Ovechkin attends Game Six of Gagarin Cup Finals between CSKA Moscow and Ak Bars Kazan

Alex Ovechkin made his first public appearance back in Russia on Thursday after returning to his home country earlier this week. Ovi, his wife Nastya, and their son Ilya took in Game Six of the KHL’s Gagarin Cup Finals between CSKA Moscow and Ak Bars Kazan.

Ak Bars shut out CSKA 3-0 in the matchup and forced a deciding Game Seven on Saturday.

Artyom Galimov, Vadim Shipachyov, and Nikita Dynyak were the goal scorers for Ak Bars. The final game of the championship series will be in Kazan as Ak Bars looks to take home the Cup on home ice.

Ovechkin is a former Russian Superleague (2005) and Gagarin Cup (2013) champion in his own right with Dynamo Moscow. He took in Thursday’s game which had a little bit of a Capitals flair even outside of The Great Eight’s presence.

Sergei Fedorov is CSKA’s head coach and Stanislav Galiev skated on Ak Bars’ third line.

Ovi will have a sports-filled week as he’s also scheduled to attend FC Dynamo’s centennial celebration on Friday.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB